Posted in | News | Composites | Aerospace Materials

Blueshift presents at JEC to Demonstrate Lightweight Flame and Thermal Barriers Enhancing Carbon Fiber Composite Survivability in Aerospace

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
BlueshiftMar 14 2025

Blueshift, a technology leader in thermal protection systems (TPS), presented how its AeroZero® TPS, including its portfolio of flame and thermal barriers, are providing the composites industry with lightweight, ultra-thin and easy-to-apply flexible solutions that improve design options and enhance the performance of aircraft and spacecraft.

Image Credit: Blueshift

The presentation by Tim Burbey, Blueshift Co-Founder and President, outlined how material technologies are helping the composites industry gain incremental efficiencies in resource utilization – crucial against a backdrop of decarbonizing air travel, and increased market competition. Tim also discussed the importance of data, thermal modelling, and testing in developing even greater confidence in new market solutions.

Related Stories

A range of aerospace, defense and energy sector applications were discussed, from rocket body skins that experience the extremes of aeroheating (-250 °C up to 2,400 °C) to engine areas where thermal hazards include direct flame (up to 1,100 °C).

Tim also showcased how, when tested in extreme conditions, AeroZero® demonstrates significant temperature reductions. In the first of two experiments, AeroZero® is used to protect a carbon fiber reinforced polymer composite from a 500 ºC direct contact heat source. Despite being less than 1mm thick, AeroZero® results in a 40% decrease in cold-side temperature of the composite. The second experiment uses a 1,100 ºC direct flame for 15 minutes and results in up to a 70% drop in cold-side temperature.

Tim also presented how AeroZero® can be used to wrap edges and tubing with radius as low as a few millimeters, allowing for optimal design flexibility.

Drawing on more than 30 years of experience in materials science, Tim saw JEC as a prime opportunity to connect with top composite professionals and showcase the data behind Blueshift’s cutting-edge thermal management solutions: “It was exciting to share that the AeroZero® product portfolio was developed in collaboration with leading OEMs and has now been flight – and space – proven many times over, giving our customers the utmost confidence,” he says.

Originally derived from an R&D effort at NASA, AeroZero® technology has already been validated in commercial aviation and space vehicles. Its TPS are ideal for applications where weight and space are critical, especially when operating in extreme transient and cycled temperature environments.

Source:

Blueshift

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback