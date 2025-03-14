Blueshift presents at JEC to Demonstrate Lightweight Flame and Thermal Barriers Enhancing Carbon Fiber Composite Survivability in Aerospace

Blueshift, a technology leader in thermal protection systems (TPS), presented how its AeroZero® TPS, including its portfolio of flame and thermal barriers, are providing the composites industry with lightweight, ultra-thin and easy-to-apply flexible solutions that improve design options and enhance the performance of aircraft and spacecraft.

Image Credit: Blueshift

The presentation by Tim Burbey, Blueshift Co-Founder and President, outlined how material technologies are helping the composites industry gain incremental efficiencies in resource utilization – crucial against a backdrop of decarbonizing air travel, and increased market competition. Tim also discussed the importance of data, thermal modelling, and testing in developing even greater confidence in new market solutions.

A range of aerospace, defense and energy sector applications were discussed, from rocket body skins that experience the extremes of aeroheating (-250 °C up to 2,400 °C) to engine areas where thermal hazards include direct flame (up to 1,100 °C).

Tim also showcased how, when tested in extreme conditions, AeroZero® demonstrates significant temperature reductions. In the first of two experiments, AeroZero® is used to protect a carbon fiber reinforced polymer composite from a 500 ºC direct contact heat source. Despite being less than 1mm thick, AeroZero® results in a 40% decrease in cold-side temperature of the composite. The second experiment uses a 1,100 ºC direct flame for 15 minutes and results in up to a 70% drop in cold-side temperature.

Tim also presented how AeroZero® can be used to wrap edges and tubing with radius as low as a few millimeters, allowing for optimal design flexibility.

Drawing on more than 30 years of experience in materials science, Tim saw JEC as a prime opportunity to connect with top composite professionals and showcase the data behind Blueshift’s cutting-edge thermal management solutions: “It was exciting to share that the AeroZero® product portfolio was developed in collaboration with leading OEMs and has now been flight – and space – proven many times over, giving our customers the utmost confidence,” he says.

Originally derived from an R&D effort at NASA, AeroZero® technology has already been validated in commercial aviation and space vehicles. Its TPS are ideal for applications where weight and space are critical, especially when operating in extreme transient and cycled temperature environments.