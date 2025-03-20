Posted in | News | Corrosion | Materials Analysis | Iron and Steel

Microstructure and Mechanical Properties of Stainless Steel 304 in HCl

A recent study published in Scientific Reports examined the effects of hydrochloric acid (HCl) exposure on stainless steel (SS) 304, focusing on changes in its microstructure and mechanical properties.

Close-up image of corroded metal with peeling paint, revealing extensive rust formation along the damaged edges.

Image Credit: freakart/Shutterstock.com

SS 304 samples were immersed in a 5 % HCl solution for 48 hours at different temperatures, and their behavior was analyzed through tensile, hardness, and bending tests, as well as microstructural analysis and X-ray diffraction (XRD).

Background

SS 304 is widely used in household and industrial applications due to its excellent corrosion resistance.

This property is attributed to its high chromium (18 %) and nickel (8 %) content, which form a passive oxide layer that protects the metal from oxidation and degradation. However, exposure to highly acidic environments, such as industrial cleaning agents and process fluids, can break down this protective layer, leading to corrosion.

This study assessed how SS 304 reacts to prolonged exposure to HCl, focusing on changes in mechanical strength and structural integrity. Understanding these effects is essential for improving material selection and protective measures in corrosive environments.

Methods

Five SS 304 plates were analyzed, with one kept as an ‘as received’ reference sample. The elemental composition of the plates was determined using energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS).

Related Stories

Four plates were submerged in separate 5 % HCl solutions at different temperatures: room temperature, 50 °C, 80 °C, and 110 °C. The heated samples were exposed to their respective temperatures for five minutes before immersion.

After 48 hours, the plates were removed from the solution and cleaned. Mechanical testing included tensile strength, bending strength, and hardness measurements. Microstructural analysis was conducted using optical microscopy, while XRD was used to detect phase transformations and assess material degradation.

The results of the corroded samples were compared to the ‘as received’ sample to evaluate the impact of HCl exposure.

Results and Discussion

Microstructural Changes:

Significant differences were observed between the ‘as received’ and HCl-treated samples. Optical microscopy images of the reference sample showed equiaxed γ-phase, fine grain boundaries, twins, and martensitic γ′ structures.

In contrast, the corroded samples exhibited carbide precipitates (M23C6), darkened and thickened grain boundaries, and pitting along γ boundaries. These changes indicated severe corrosion and material degradation.

XRD analysis further confirmed these findings. The reference sample displayed a distinct α-phase peak, which was absent in the corroded samples. The lack of oxide peaks in the HCl-treated plates suggested the removal of the protective oxide layer. The data also indicated a preferential attack on ferrite, leading to an increased concentration of the more corrosion-resistant γ-phase.

Mechanical Property Changes:

Tensile test results showed minor variations between the corroded and non-corroded samples. Yield strength and elongation remained largely unchanged, suggesting that corrosion primarily affected the surface while the core of the material remained intact.

Bending tests, however, revealed significant differences. The ‘as received’ sample withstood a higher maximum force compared to the corroded plates. Corroded samples exhibited reduced stiffness and lower resistance to bending forces, indicating structural weakening due to HCl exposure.

Hardness testing showed considerable variation across the samples, with Rockwell values ranging from 8 to 90. These inconsistencies were attributed to localized surface damage caused by corrosion.

Acid exposure led to uneven surface roughness and stress concentrations, which resulted in fluctuating hardness values across different regions of the plates. Since corrosion effects were not uniform, some areas experienced more degradation than others, leading to inconsistencies in hardness measurements.

Conclusion

This study demonstrated that prolonged exposure to 5 % HCl significantly alters the microstructure and mechanical properties of SS 304. Corrosion effects included grain boundary widening, increased carbide precipitation, and pitting along γ boundaries. XRD results confirmed the removal of the passive oxide layer and a preferential attack on ferrite, enriching the γ-phase in the material.

Although tensile properties remained mostly unchanged, bending strength decreased, and hardness values varied due to localized surface degradation. These findings highlight the importance of protective measures for SS 304 when used in high-temperature and acidic environments to prevent corrosion-related weakening.

Journal Reference

Agarwal, A., Mohite, S. A., More, P. B., & Dewangan, S. (2025). Impact of temperature changes on the microstructure and mechanical characteristics of AISI 304 submerged in 5 % HCl solution. Scientific Reports15(1). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-025-93164-5,‌ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-93164-5

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2025, March 20). Microstructure and Mechanical Properties of Stainless Steel 304 in HCl. AZoM. Retrieved on March 20, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64375.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Microstructure and Mechanical Properties of Stainless Steel 304 in HCl". AZoM. 20 March 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64375>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Microstructure and Mechanical Properties of Stainless Steel 304 in HCl". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64375. (accessed March 20, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2025. Microstructure and Mechanical Properties of Stainless Steel 304 in HCl. AZoM, viewed 20 March 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64375.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback