Calderys Launches CALDE® GUARD: A State-of-the-Art Concept for Improving Foundry Furnaces’ Lifespan and Efficiency

Calderys introduces CALDE® GUARD: a top-of-the-line solution that improves environmental and operational sustainability and efficiency for foundry customers.

CALDE® GUARD-an innovative concept for coreless induction furnaces. Image Credit: Calderys

CALDE® GUARD is a full concept, encompassing a product pairing – boron-free silica-based lining and a precast top ring – and its manufacture, installation, service and after-care. While boron-free SILICA MIX lining supports healthier manufacturing practices, the precast ring is included for the upper section of coreless induction furnaces to reduce mechanical abrasion.

Calderys supplies then installs the lining and the precast top ring in-house at its own foundry service center. This concept is designed to extend the lifespan of furnaces, while reducing downtime and increasing equipment availability. Having full control of this process guarantees that Calderys can consistently deliver superior equipment for every installation.

In addition to ensuring an optimal result by casting in-house, Calderys also provides advanced customer service and after-care as part of the handover.

Håkan Andersson, Calderys Foundry Refractory Sales Director for EMEA, says: “CALDE® GUARD was born from an environmental concern and has ultimately developed into a full-scale solution to give an improved furnace lifespan across the board. Calderys is unique in being able to offer this full proof of concept, covering the materials, their installation and their maintenance. Besides, as we recognize that each customer is different, we provide necessary customization, installation and training – ensuring that they have the proper knowledge of CALDE® GUARD and can make full use of its potential.”

Aurélien Cadars, Calderys Senior Vice President, EMEA, added:

“Calderys is proud to introduce CALDE® GUARD as a premium solution for our customers. While it requires a higher initial investment, foundry operators can expect a significant return on investment in a short time. As a trusted industry partner, Calderys remains committed to supporting customers in their drive toward greater sustainability. By reducing installation downtime, giving a higher number of melts per lining and increasing equipment availability, CALDE® GUARD grants customers improved efficiencies in terms of not only environmental sustainability, but also cost and operational efficiencies.”