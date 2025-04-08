Posted in | News | Business | Aerospace Materials | Events

POLYVANTIS Flies High at Aircraft Interiors Expo 2025 With Breakthrough Material Solutions That Meet Critical Industry Needs

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

POLYVANTIS, a leading multi-material sheet and film solutions supplier, will present its comprehensive product portfolio for aircraft interiors and glazing solutions at the Aircraft Interiors Expo. POLYVANTIS offers a wide range of films, sheets, and semi-finished products made from polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), polyphenylsulfone (PPSU), polyetherimide (PEI), and polycarbonate (PC) that meet the high demands placed on materials for the aviation industry. POLYVANTIS serves its global customer base with the renowned brands EUROPLEX®, LEXAN PC film and sheet, and PLEXIGLAS® PMMA semi-finished products under one roof.

“For decades, customers have relied on our brands for innovative material technologies, applications, and manufacturing processes to support the aircraft interiors industry,” said Peter Chedd, Director, Mass Transportation, Europe at POLYVANTIS. “We are proud to leverage our robust history and introduce our combined expertise as POLYVANTIS. Through products like ULTEM sheet and LEXAN F8000HR sheet, we push the boundaries of what’s possible for the aviation industry.”

POLYVANTIS offers the aviation industry a one-stop solution for various cabin applications, including seatbacks, armrests, magazine holders, tray tables, galley interiors, luggage racks, personal service units, and lighting. Through its expansive portfolio, POLYVANTIS is pleased to offer the largest compliant thermoplastic offering around the globe, meeting both OSU and FST.

LEXAN F8000HR Sheet – Lightweight Thermoplastic Sheet Meets OSU & FST Requirements

Adding to its robust portfolio, POLYVANTIS will introduce a new thermoplastic sheet product unlike anything else on the aircraft interiors market: LEXAN F8000HR Sheet. Based on LEXAN PC sheet technology and reinforced with glass fibers, LEXAN F8000HR sheet offers unrivaled performance, and value compared to other fully FST-compliant aircraft interior materials. This new sheet meets OSU (CS 25.853) and FST (FAR 25.853 (d) + App.F Part IV) requirements, making it an ideal choice for applications required to meet stringent fire resistance standards. LEXAN F8000HR sheet also exhibits exceptional thermoforming capabilities and boasts a lighter weight than other OSU-compliant materials.

ULTEM 1668A Sheet - Engineered for Multilayer Excellence

POLYVANTIS is proud to reintroduce ULTEM 1668A sheet to its portfolio. ULTEM 1668A sheet is an extruded polyetherimide sheet specifically designed for aircraft interiors applications. With a legacy spanning over 30 years, ULTEM sheet materials are relied upon for some of the most strenuous applications in aviation. ULTEM 1668A sheet is used in engineered applications requiring a multilayer approach for demanding interior applications due to its tremendous strength and compliance with common flame resistance, anti-smoke, and anti-toxicity standards. The sheet is lightweight, opaque, and fully compliant with OSU 65/65 heat release criteria, and FAA NBS smoke and flammability testing criteria.

Also featured at the show, POLYVANTIS proudly showcase the following products for the industry:

  • EUROPLEX® PPSU Sheet for large components in aircraft interiors.
  • EUROPLEX® F Polycarbonate Sheets - Easy to form and ideal for aviation lighting.
  • LEXAN Opaque FST-Compliant Sheets - Lightweight solutions for aircraft interiors.
  • LEXAN 55/55 Compliant Sheets reinforced with glass fibers for improved stiffness.
  • ULTEM 65/65 Compliant Sheets - Engineered for multilayer excellence.
  • PLEXIGLAS® Aviation Grades: high-performance for glazing and transparent applications.
  • PLEXIGLAS® Stretched Acrylic Sheets: superior impact resistance and performance.
Source:

Business Wire

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    POLYVANTIS GmbH. (2025, April 08). POLYVANTIS Flies High at Aircraft Interiors Expo 2025 With Breakthrough Material Solutions That Meet Critical Industry Needs. AZoM. Retrieved on April 08, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64435.

  • MLA

    POLYVANTIS GmbH. "POLYVANTIS Flies High at Aircraft Interiors Expo 2025 With Breakthrough Material Solutions That Meet Critical Industry Needs". AZoM. 08 April 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64435>.

  • Chicago

    POLYVANTIS GmbH. "POLYVANTIS Flies High at Aircraft Interiors Expo 2025 With Breakthrough Material Solutions That Meet Critical Industry Needs". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64435. (accessed April 08, 2025).

  • Harvard

    POLYVANTIS GmbH. 2025. POLYVANTIS Flies High at Aircraft Interiors Expo 2025 With Breakthrough Material Solutions That Meet Critical Industry Needs. AZoM, viewed 08 April 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64435.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback