Falcon Welcomes Bombardier Global 7500 to Its Fleet

Apr 18 2025

Falcon Global 7500 offers the ultimate combination of speed, range and spaciousness. Featuring the industry’s best equipped cabin with industry-leading reliability, our proven, award-winning and record-breaking Global 7500 aircraft is the flagship for today and tomorrow.

Falcon will be adding the flagship Bombarider Global 7500 private jets to its growing fleet. Image Credit: Falcon

Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investments, the parent company of Falcon, said: "We are proud of this landmark moment with Bombardier Global 7500, as we grow our fleet to meet the growing demand for ultra-long-range solutions. Falcon is committed to a sustainable aviation future and supporting the global business industry with this expansion. Our enhanced product offering onboard the Global 7500 also guarantees that our guests, whether business or leisure travellers, are offered the finest and most seamless journey."

Fastest Since Concorde

Falcon Global 7500 aircraft is a time machine getting passengers to their destination faster with a top speed of up to Mach .94 – the fastest since Concorde. It also means that the entire world is always within reach with the aircraft range of almost 15,000 km.

With a range of over 14,000 km, the Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft opens up global access in long-haul private travel, whether it is Dubai to Dulles or Paris to Tokyo. Falcon’s unparalleled network gives the Global 7500 business jet the space to operate at its peak and opens an extended world of non-stop possibilities for its passengers – up to 17 hours non-stop.

Exclusive Cabin

From the spaciousness of the cabin and ultra-large windows, to the comfort of the cleanest air and an ultra-low cabin altitude, Falcon prioritizes passenger health and wellbeing. The new Falcon Global 7500 can accommodate up to 18 passengers in ultimate comfort.

Its discerning passengers will appreciate the luxurious comfort of a private bedroom that features an unprecedented array of optional furnishings, including a permanent double bed and true en-suite shower.

With the arrival of Falcon Global 7500, it elevates in-flight experience with an a 55-inch 4K TV - the largest in the industry. Passengers can enjoy a world-class home theatre experience with stunning picture quality and immersive audio with industry-leading audio system featuring the first-ever seat-centric sound technology.

Sustainability Goals

Bombardier’s Global 7500 aircraft is the first business jet with an Environmental Product Declaration, offering complete transparency on its performance. It flies at a higher altitude (up to 51,000 ft.) than commercial aircraft, where the air is thinner, thus allowing the aircraft to fly faster while burning less fuel.

Destined to become the leading private jet operator in the Middle East, Falcon aims to have a fleet of more than 50 modern private jets by late 2026.

Falcon

Falcon

