Peak Scientific introduces new gas generator & bench solutions for the SCIEX 7500 LC-MS system

Peak Scientific, the global leader in gas generation for laboratories, today introduced its latest nitrogen gas generator innovations with the launch of a new suite of products engineered to support SCIEX’s newly released Mass Spectrometry platforms.

Developed in collaboration with and exclusively for SCIEX, the new suite of products comes in three variants, each tested and validated by SCIEX, for use with the new SCIEX Triple Quad™ 7500 LC-MS/MS System – QTRAP® Ready*. The three product variants are as follows: a standalone gas generator (Genius XE SCI 2); an MS bench system with fully integrated gas generator inside (MS Bench (G) SCI 2) suitable for placing the LC on; and an MS bench designed to house the SCIEX 7500 system’s vacuum pumps (MS Bench SCI 2). The Genius XE SCI 2 standalone generator can also cater for the gas flow requirements of the recently released SCIEX Echo® MS System**.

MS Bench (G) SCI 2. Image credit: Peak Scientific

The Genius XE SCI 2 gas generator incorporates the latest cutting-edge technology to provide customers with a consistent, dependable and cost-effective gas source that has been optimized to meet the specific gas requirements of the SCIEX 7500, in a compact and easy to use plug & play system.

MS Bench (G) SCI 2 combines the same Genius XE generator technology with the practicalities and form factor of a workstation bench and features a corrosion resistant worktop for your SCIEX LCMS workflow. This variant gives customers the best of both worlds with a gas generator solution for the SCIEX 7500 fully integrated and enclosed within a high specification laboratory bench workstation.

The third product in the suite, MS Bench SCI 2, is in the workstation form factor but without the integrated gas generator, instead offering a custom designed worktop for locating the SCIEX 7500 System, ensuring optimal instrument height and positioning as well as safe and practical enclosure of the roughing pumps underneath.

Petra Gierga, Product Manager for Peak Scientific, said, “Having worked in close collaboration with SCIEX for nearly two decades delivering tailored solutions for SCIEX instruments, these new products give customers unrivalled peace of mind.”

The Genius XE SCI 2 product series is now available to order directly from Peak Scientific, as well as its approved distribution partners or from SCIEX as part of a complete package solution.

