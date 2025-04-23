Posted in | News | Building and Construction

WireCo Introduces Boomfit: The High-Performance Steel Rope for Telescopic, Crawler, and Tower Cranes

Apr 23 2025

WireCo® CASAR, a leading innovative brand in specialized steel ropes, proudly announces the launch of Boomfit, a cutting-edge steel rope designed specifically for use as an adjustment rope in telescopic cranes, crawler cranes, and large tower cranes.

Image Credit: WireCo

Boomfit sets a new standard in the industry with its outstanding compressive strength for multi-layer spooling, excellent spooling behavior, and exceptional durability. As the crane industry continues to demand more efficient and reliable solutions for heavy-duty lifting operations, Boomfit rises to the challenge by providing a rope that balances performance and cost-effectiveness. Engineered for the toughest working conditions, Boomfit offers an impressive price performance ratio, making it the ideal choice for crane operators seeking both reliability and cost efficiency.

A key highlight of Boomfit is its proven plastic-coated steel core, utilizing CASAR’s renowned Plast rope technology. This feature not only enhances the durability of the rope but also ensures long-lasting performance in demanding crane applications, reducing wear and tear while maintaining optimal functionality.

“With Boomfit, we are delivering a robust and cost-effective solution that meets the high expectations of crane operators worldwide,” says David Rowatt, PhD, PE, SVP Global Steel Engineering, WireCo. “Its advanced design and superior performance make it the perfect fit for heavy-duty lifting operations.”

At Bauma Munich, alongside strong interest in Lazerlift, Boomfit also attracted attention during discussions for its relevance to mobile and tower crane applications.

Boomfit is now available for order through CASAR’s global distribution network.

WireCo

WireCo

