The Rugged Ones – PYRONEER Detectors with Lithium Tantalate

InfraTec GmbH Infrarotsensorik und MesstechnikApr 24 2025

Detectors for use in analytical devices and in spectroscopy have been part of InfraTec's portfolio for over 20 years. From the very beginning, these are based on high-quality, single-crystal lithium tantalate (LiTaO3). Introducing DLaTGS as a pyroelectric material last year, InfraTec developed the new PYRONEER series, which also includes spectrometer detectors based on LiTaO3. These well-proven detectors with precious metal black layers have now been redesigned.

Tried-and-Tested Material in a Future-Proof Design

The advantages of lithium tantalate are clearly evident. With its high Curie temperature of more than 600 °C, LiTaO3 offers rugged and reliable detector performance as well as excellent long-term stability of the signal voltage. Due to a very low temperature coefficient and a lower dependence of the measurement sensitivity on the incident power, the material is ideally suited for use in changing environmental conditions, as is typical for mobile spectrometers.

The LSV LiTaO3 detectors in the PYRONEER series are based on the proven LIE-312(f) and LIE-332(f) detectors. Their design has been adapted to the modern manufacturing technologies developed for DLaTGS detectors. Thus, the LiTaO3 spectrometer detectors can be reliably and efficiently manufactured in the desired quantities in the future as well.

The design update also included sustainability optimizations for the LiTaO3 detectors. The LSV series fully complies with the strict limits of the current RoHS Directive.

The First Representatives of a New Series – LSV-7313 and LSV-9313

LSV-7313 and LSV-9313 with ⌀1.3 mm respectively ⌀2.0 mm sensor elements, are optimized for short thermal time constants and replace the previous LIE-312(f) and LIE-332(f).

Detector Equivalent to Sensor element Themal time constant Electrical time constant D*@1 kHz, typ. {500 K, 1 Hz BW, 25 °C} LSV-7313 LIE-332f ⌀ 1.3 mm 50 ms 1 s 1.3×108 Jones LSV-9313 LIE-312f ⌀ 2.0 mm 50 ms 2 s 1.3×108 Jones.

Possible Applications of LSV Detectors

LSV detectors of the PYRONEER series feature excellent signal stability and linearity and require neither cooling nor temperature stabilization. They are suitable for cost-effective and robust FTIR-based measurement systems, especially for use outside the laboratory in mobile devices or where there are significant variations in IR radiation power.

Suitable Spectrometer Detectors

PYRONEER series users can now choose between high-performance LiTaO3 and DLaTGS detectors. With the specially adapted precious metal black layer on the pyroelectric elements, these detectors meet the highest requirements, as is common in FTIR spectroscopy.

Source:

InfraTec GmbH Infrarotsensorik und Messtechnik

