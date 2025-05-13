Posted in | News | Design and Innovation | New Product

BASF and Group14 collaborate on market-ready silicon anode solution that is highly durable at extreme temperatures

BASF, a global leader in chemical innovation, and Group14 Technologies, the world’s largest manufacturer of advanced silicon battery materials, today announced a market-ready, performance-improving silicon battery solution using commercially available materials: BASF’s Licity® 2698 X F binder, and Group14’s advanced silicon battery material, SCC55®

BASF and Group14 developed a drop-in-ready solution that greatly enhances the performance of batteries with silicon-dominant anodes, delivering faster charging, higher energy density, with extreme durability, even in the most challenging conditions. Under standard conditions at room temperature, test cells typically exceed 1,000 cycles with 80% of capacity remaining.

However, at a temperature of 113 °F, (45 °C), these cells still achieved over 500 cycles while providing nearly four times the capacity of a traditional graphite anode.

The future of energy storage powered by silicon batteries is here, and our collaboration with BASF is driving mainstream adoption at unprecedented speed. By combining technologies, we are giving battery manufacturers the power to deliver high-performance, scalable silicon batteries faster than ever to help meet today’s soaring energy needs.

Rick Luebbe, CEO and Co-Founder of Group14 Technologies.

BASF’s Licity 2698 X F binder was developed specifically for silicon-rich anodes and can stabilize the electrode in the most demanding conditions.

The collaboration optimizes BASF’s latest binder with the capabilities of SCC55, ensuring robust cycle life and transformational performance.    

Silicon is now an attractive technology without the limitations of the past,” said Dr. Dirk Wulff, Global Technical Battery Binder Manager at BASF. “By combining our expertise, we achieved an anode cell chemistry that not only meets but exceeds industry requirements.” 

"Strong and capable lithium batteries are crucial for electric mobility's mass adoption. Our BASF dispersions business provides Licity binders that push this technology further," added Prof. Dr. Thomas Schiele, Vice President in charge of BASF’s battery binder business in EMEA. 

