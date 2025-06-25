Posted in | News | Energy | Electronics

Group14’s SCC55® Resets Benchmark for Silicon Battery Performance: 1,500+ Cycles with Faster Charging and Higher Energy Density

Group14 Technologies, the world’s largest manufacturer of advanced silicon battery materials, today announced a major performance benchmark: SCC55 is enabling silicon battery manufacturers to consistently achieve over 1,500 charge cycles – and in some cases more than 3,000 – across a range of applications. This achievement sets a new standard not just for silicon batteries but for all rechargeable batteries available on the market today.

“The data is clear: silicon batteries have crossed a critical threshold, and 1,500 cycles is the new 1,000,” said Rick Luebbe, CEO and Co-Founder of Group14 Technologies. “This performance benchmark for silicon batteries presents a new era of durability combined with higher energy density and faster charging for all types of rechargeable energy storage.”

For years, the goal of the silicon battery industry has been to meet 1,000 charge cycles – the benchmark for high-performance lithium-ion batteries. Data recently gathered from more than 20 Group14 customers using SCC55 exceeds 1,500 cycles across a range of applications, while maintaining silicon batteries’ key benefits: higher energy density and fast-charging. For the first time, silicon batteries have overcome lower cycle life to become the new standard in best-performing rechargeable batteries.

This level of capability has major implications for the total cost of ownership, particularly across battery-dominant sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs), electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), and energy storage systems (ESS) in AI data centers.

Compatible with a range of battery formats including LFP, LMFP, and high-nickel chemistries, Group14’s silicon battery material is already powering millions of products worldwide. SCC55 is delivering groundbreaking silicon battery performance across a range of EVs, AI-enabled devices, eVTOLS, and grid applications.

