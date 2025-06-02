TechniQuip introduces TALON High Irradiance Multichannel LED Illumination

TechniQuip, designers and builders of precision OEM illumination for applications in semiconductor, life sciences and medical devices, announces today the introduction of the TALON series of multi-channel LED illuminators. In demanding applications, TALON has been proven to reliably deliver exceptionally stable and high irradiance illumination through custom fiber optic assemblies, thereby enabling automated optical inspection tools to achieve higher resolution and fast imaging of both traditional devices and a range of challenging advanced packaging devices.

Designed to meet the most exacting specifications of next-generation semiconductor manufacturing, TALON offers:

Rugged and stable electronic hardware designed for 24/7/365 operation.

High magnitude pulsing at speeds above 100Khz.

Robust firmware operating 32-bitARM architecture with extensive communications options.

Highest flux density / irradiance in its class.

Affordability consistent with TechniQuip’s long-standing reputation for reliability, performance, and affordability.

Reduced environmental impact by virtue of mercury-free and energy-efficient LED technology.

Robust GUI to speed up engineering integration time.

Suited for automated inspection in semiconductor applications, TALON expands on TechniQuip’s OEM-ready LED illumination systems. This precision system offers a performance advantage and shortens time-to-market for semiconductor equipment companies working to improve yields in the manufacturing of ever-more powerful and complex devices.