Posted in | News | Semiconductor

TechniQuip introduces TALON High Irradiance Multichannel LED Illumination

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

TechniQuip, designers and builders of precision OEM illumination for applications in semiconductor, life sciences and medical devices, announces today the introduction of the TALON series of multi-channel LED illuminators. In demanding applications, TALON has been proven to reliably deliver exceptionally stable and high irradiance illumination through custom fiber optic assemblies, thereby enabling automated optical inspection tools to achieve higher resolution and fast imaging of both traditional devices and a range of challenging advanced packaging devices.

Designed to meet the most exacting specifications of next-generation semiconductor manufacturing, TALON offers:

  • Rugged and stable electronic hardware designed for 24/7/365 operation.
  • High magnitude pulsing at speeds above 100Khz.
  • Robust firmware operating 32-bitARM architecture with extensive communications options.
  • Highest flux density / irradiance in its class.
  • Affordability consistent with TechniQuip’s long-standing reputation for reliability, performance, and affordability.
  • Reduced environmental impact by virtue of mercury-free and energy-efficient LED technology.
  • Robust GUI to speed up engineering integration time.

Suited for automated inspection in semiconductor applications, TALON expands on TechniQuip’s OEM-ready LED illumination systems. This precision system offers a performance advantage and shortens time-to-market for semiconductor equipment companies working to improve yields in the manufacturing of ever-more powerful and complex devices.

Source:

TechniQuip

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    TechniQuip. (2025, June 02). TechniQuip introduces TALON High Irradiance Multichannel LED Illumination. AZoM. Retrieved on June 03, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64619.

  • MLA

    TechniQuip. "TechniQuip introduces TALON High Irradiance Multichannel LED Illumination". AZoM. 03 June 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64619>.

  • Chicago

    TechniQuip. "TechniQuip introduces TALON High Irradiance Multichannel LED Illumination". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64619. (accessed June 03, 2025).

  • Harvard

    TechniQuip. 2025. TechniQuip introduces TALON High Irradiance Multichannel LED Illumination. AZoM, viewed 03 June 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64619.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback