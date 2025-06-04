Safe Monitoring Group Acquires Duran Electronica S.L, A Leading Manufacturer of Gas Detectors in Spain

Safe Monitoring Group AB, ("Safe Monitoring Group"), an industry group of gas detector manufacturers, closed the acquisition of Duran Electronica S.L. ("Duran"). Safe Monitoring Group will together with Duran continue the expansion of their work to protect people, equipment and the environment from hazardous gas leaks.​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Safe Monitoring Group AB

DURAN ELECTRONICA is a company with more than 30 years' experience, specializing in the design and manufacture of gas detection systems. Its products protect thousands of underground car parks throughout the world, factories, wine cellars, agriculture and food companies, water-treatment plants, laboratories, utility tunnels and, especially, tunnels, having become one of the most specialized companies in the world for the global supply of gas detection systems and environmental control for this specific kind of construction. It also supplies equipment for fire detection, meteorological sensors and EN54 public address.

Being a part of Safe Monitoring Group, Duran will together with the other companies in the group collaborate in areas such as; R&D, Marketing, Procurement, Sales and Service. This will take notice for current customers of Duran and other companies of Safe Monitoring Group, who will have a wider range of products and services to support their needs in current and new applications.

"We're very pleased that Duran will be a part of Safe Monitoring Group and look forward to the expansion of both Duran as well as the group with other companies joining forces together." Say Olga Rodriguez de Trio and Victor Andrés, both owners and CEO's of Duran.

"I have got to know Duran during the past years and I´m really impressed with their professional product and system offering in more than 50 countries. I´m looking forward to expanding the business together with the management of Duran. Safe Monitoring Group will continue our expansion in new geographies and applications by organic growth and an ambitious acquisition agenda." says Alexander Larsson, CEO of Safe Monitoring Group.

Safe Monitoring Group has acquired 100% of the shares in Duran, the process was completed on the 3rd of June 2025.