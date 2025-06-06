Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Materials Processing

PI Ceramic: Pioneering Work in the Development of Lead-Free Piezoceramics Bears First Fruits

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
PI CeramicJun 6 2025

PI Ceramic has achieved a first breakthrough in the manufacturing of lead-free piezoceramic components and now invites customers to joint development projects. In particular, the bismuth sodium titanate (BNT) and potassium sodium niobate (KNN) material systems now provide similar performance to the classic lead (plumbum) zirconate titanate (PZT) system in some applications.

This table provides an overview of possible applications for lead-free piezoceramics. For the applications marked with xx, positive test results have already been obtained. Image Credit: PI Ceramic

Related Stories

The first positive results from the use of lead-free piezoceramics are available for applications with dynamic control. In micropumps, ultrasonic nebulizers, and power ultrasonic transducers, as well as in various sensors, the BNT and KNN material systems can serve as an alternative to lead-containing materials.

For both material systems, PI Ceramic offers materials with different levels of technological maturity for customized developments. There are various challenges, as lead-free materials behave differently compared to PZT ceramics. For example, the voltage and current or the geometric dimensions of the components usually need to be adjusted to achieve the desired application-specific results. For each application, long-term stability and response to environmental conditions (temperature/humidity) must also be assessed.

Dr. Patrick Pertsch, Managing Director of PI Ceramic, emphasizes: “For several years, we have been conducting research into the possible applications of the BNT and KNN materials systems. We are now pleased to offer our customers the development of lead-free components for their systems.”

Background

To reduce the use of environmentally hazardous substances and to avoid potential environmental pollution, the European Commission is promoting the use of lead-free materials with the RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) Directive. Many technologies are affected, including the manufacture and use of piezoceramics. Although the PZT material system is still considered the gold standard for performance and reliability in piezoelectric applications, the demand for alternatives is increasing, particularly in medical applications.

Source:

PI Ceramic

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback