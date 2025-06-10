Posted in | News | Energy | Fuel Cell

Ultra-Low Platinum on Fe-N-C Support Boosts Oxygen Reduction Activity

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerJun 10 2025

In a study published in Frontiers in Energy, researchers present a new method for producing an ultra-low platinum loading oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) electrocatalyst.

Schematic diagram illustrating the synthesis process of the Pt/Fe-N-C catalyst
Schematic diagram illustrating the synthesis process of the Pt/Fe-N-C catalyst. Image Credit: Higher Education Press

Related Stories

The ORR is important in fuel cells and zinc-air batteries. However, the high cost and limited availability of platinum (Pt) catalysts have slowed the development of these technologies. Developing low-cost, efficient, and low-platinum catalysts is one way to improve ORR performance.

The researchers used the polyaniline (PANI) method to create Fe-N-C precursors. This approach ensures even distribution of Fe-N-C species and allows platinum ions to be absorbed more effectively. This leads to the formation of Pt-Fe bimetallic alloys. The interaction between platinum and Fe-N-C sites helps distribute platinum more evenly and creates smaller particles, which improves both activity and stability.

The Pt/Fe-N-C catalyst shows strong performance despite using only 1.79 wt% platinum. Its mass activity is twice that of conventional catalysts. It also achieves a peak power density of 200 mW/cm² in zinc-air batteries.

The catalyst is highly durable. It shows only a 20-mV drop in half-wave potential after 10,000 cycles in alkaline conditions. In acidic conditions, there is no significant change after the same number of cycles.

This study offers useful insights into how the structure of platinum-based catalysts can be improved to boost performance and stability. The ultra-low platinum ORR catalyst developed here could help lower the cost of fuel cells and zinc-air batteries, making them more practical for commercial use. These findings support the development of more efficient and affordable energy devices.

Journal Reference:

Tang, W., et al. (2025). An ultra-low platinum loading ORR electrocatalyst with high efficiency: Synergistic effects of Pt and Fe-N-C support. Frontiers in Energy. doi.org/10.1007/s11708-025-1006-4.

Source:

Frontiers Journals

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback