Posted in | News | Design and Innovation | New Product

Saving Space and Reducing Variants with Drives from NORD

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

In the food, beverage and packaging industries, space for conveyor systems is limited. A Swedish machine manufacturer uses the advantages of drive technology from NORD DRIVESYSTEMS to realize a compact design with reduced drive variants for chain conveyors.

NORD supplies compact drive technology with integrated multiprotocol Ethernet interface for conveyor systems in the food and packaging industry. Image Credit: Fredriksons Verkstads

NORD has extensive knowledge and long-term experience in more than 100 industries. As a system supplier with global presence, the company offers tailor-made and sustainable drive solutions for all stages in the packaging process. Fredriksons, a manufacturer of conveyor systems for the food and beverage industry, benefits not only from the space-saving design, the different speed levels and the integrated multi-protocol Ethernet interface of the NORD drives, but also from the option for variant reduction – both for decentralized and control cabinet solutions. The ability of NORD drives to withstand temperatures down to -30 °C makes them particularly advantageous for deep-freeze applications.

High-Tech Inverters for Modern Production

Fredriksons’ chain conveyors for food packaging use IE3 asynchronous motors from NORD with a NORDBLOC.1® helical bevel gear unit combined with the NORDAC ON frequency inverter. The decentralized frequency inverters provide an economical solution for modern production environments. They cover a power range from 0.37 kW to 3.7 kW and are characterized by their full plug-in capability, plug-andplay function, low maintenance and high reliability. Further features are PLC on board and the integrated Ethernet interface. The PROFINET, EtherNet/IP and EtherCAT protocols can be easily set via parameters. In addition to STO and SS1, the NORDAC ON will soon offer new functional safety features: SLS, SMS and SSM.

For stand-alone solutions, Fredriksons uses the NORDAC PRO SK 500 P frequency inverter from NORD. The control cabinet inverter in book-size format is suitable for practically any drive application. Its variants cover a power range from 0.25 to 22 kW while also convincing with its high overload capability. Soon, the inverter will be available with a power extension up to and including 160 kW.

Efficient Solutions from Our Modular Range of Products

By using NORD products, the Swedish machine manufacturer was able to reduce the number of drive variants in its systems. Thanks to the reduced use of materials and the ideally matched drive components, the TCO and the CO2 footprint can also be reduced.

Source:

NORD DRIVESYSTEMS

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    NORD DRIVESYSTEMS. (2025, June 16). Saving Space and Reducing Variants with Drives from NORD. AZoM. Retrieved on June 17, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64664.

  • MLA

    NORD DRIVESYSTEMS. "Saving Space and Reducing Variants with Drives from NORD". AZoM. 17 June 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64664>.

  • Chicago

    NORD DRIVESYSTEMS. "Saving Space and Reducing Variants with Drives from NORD". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64664. (accessed June 17, 2025).

  • Harvard

    NORD DRIVESYSTEMS. 2025. Saving Space and Reducing Variants with Drives from NORD. AZoM, viewed 17 June 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64664.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback