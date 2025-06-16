Saving Space and Reducing Variants with Drives from NORD

In the food, beverage and packaging industries, space for conveyor systems is limited. A Swedish machine manufacturer uses the advantages of drive technology from NORD DRIVESYSTEMS to realize a compact design with reduced drive variants for chain conveyors.

NORD supplies compact drive technology with integrated multiprotocol Ethernet interface for conveyor systems in the food and packaging industry. Image Credit: Fredriksons Verkstads

NORD has extensive knowledge and long-term experience in more than 100 industries. As a system supplier with global presence, the company offers tailor-made and sustainable drive solutions for all stages in the packaging process. Fredriksons, a manufacturer of conveyor systems for the food and beverage industry, benefits not only from the space-saving design, the different speed levels and the integrated multi-protocol Ethernet interface of the NORD drives, but also from the option for variant reduction – both for decentralized and control cabinet solutions. The ability of NORD drives to withstand temperatures down to -30 °C makes them particularly advantageous for deep-freeze applications.

High-Tech Inverters for Modern Production

Fredriksons’ chain conveyors for food packaging use IE3 asynchronous motors from NORD with a NORDBLOC.1® helical bevel gear unit combined with the NORDAC ON frequency inverter. The decentralized frequency inverters provide an economical solution for modern production environments. They cover a power range from 0.37 kW to 3.7 kW and are characterized by their full plug-in capability, plug-andplay function, low maintenance and high reliability. Further features are PLC on board and the integrated Ethernet interface. The PROFINET, EtherNet/IP and EtherCAT protocols can be easily set via parameters. In addition to STO and SS1, the NORDAC ON will soon offer new functional safety features: SLS, SMS and SSM.

For stand-alone solutions, Fredriksons uses the NORDAC PRO SK 500 P frequency inverter from NORD. The control cabinet inverter in book-size format is suitable for practically any drive application. Its variants cover a power range from 0.25 to 22 kW while also convincing with its high overload capability. Soon, the inverter will be available with a power extension up to and including 160 kW.

Efficient Solutions from Our Modular Range of Products