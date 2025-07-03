Posted in | News | Events

Euro PM2025 Congress & Exhibition Press Release – July 2025

The European Powder Metallurgy Congress is held in Europe annually, and is an essential destination for the international PM community to meet its suppliers, producers, and end-users and to discover the latest innovations in the state-of-the-art PM technology.

  • Outstanding plenary presentations and Keynote papers on important strategic issues
  • Three days Technical Program covering all aspects of PM.
  • Special Interest Seminars focusing on innovation, trends and markets.
  • Networking opportunities – discuss future business potential with suppliers and end-users.
  • Euro PM Exhibition – see the latest developments from the global PM supply chain.

Europe’s annual powder metallurgy congress and exhibition is set to make its first visit to Glasgow in 2025, and is being held 14-17 September 2025 at the SEC, Scottish Event Campus a modern event center, easily reachable from the city center.

Euro PM2025 Exhibition

Almost 80% of this year’s exhibition stands are already reserved, so if you are interested to meet our network in Glasgow, please enquire today.

Our new Sponsorship Brochure is now live – particularly useful for those who cannot be present in Glasgow this September, but are still seeking to promote their brand. Find our more here.

Further information on this year’s event, including a current exhibition floor plan, and the Euro PM2025 Mailing List, can be found at https://europm2025.com/.

Euro PM2025 Technical Programme

On 19 February 2025, the Technical Programme Committee (TPC) met online to set up the program for the Euro PM2025 Congress. Over 70 PM experts from industry and academia from all over Europe reviewed the submitted abstracts.

EPMA received a total of 235 abstracts for Euro PM2025 (208 Oral presentations and 27 Poster presentations) mostly from Europe (83%). The very high-quality of the submitted papers allowed the TPC members to create a high number of sessions (45 sessions on 3 days) covering a wide range of topics within powder metallurgy. Full details of the program can be found here.

Join Us for the Euro PM2025 Plenary Session

Kick off your Euro PM2025 experience with our Plenary Session on Monday, 15 September at 09:00.

The session will open with a welcome address by The Rt Hon The Lord Provost of Glasgow, followed by an update on EPMA’s latest activities presented by Mr. Lionel Aboussouan, EPMA Executive Director. The EPMA President will then provide an insightful overview of the status and trends in the European Powder Metallurgy (PM) industry.

This year, we are honoured to welcome two distinguished keynote speakers, who will share their expertise on key industry challenges and future opportunities:

  • Prof. Gioia Falcone (University of Glasgow) – Sustainable Energy
  • Mr. David Stewart (Rolls-Royce) – HIP Technology for Nuclear Power Plant Applications
