Detector Talks 2025: Infratec Presents New Webinar Series

InfraTecFeb 5 2025

InfraTec is pleased to announce the launch of its new webinar series, "Detector Talks 2025". This series will focus on the latest advancements and applications in infrared sensor technology. The webinars are designed to provide valuable insights and knowledge to professionals in the field of sensor technology, offering a platform for discussion and exchange of ideas.

The series will cover a range of topics including the latest innovations in infrared detectors, their applications in various industries, and future trends in sensor technology. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with experts from InfraTec and gain a deeper understanding of the capabilities and benefits of infrared sensors.

The webinars are scheduled to begin in March 2025 and will be held monthly. Each session will feature presentations from leading experts in the field, followed by a Q&A session where participants can interact with the speakers.

InfraTec invites all interested parties to join the "Detector Talks 2025" webinar series and stay at the forefront of infrared sensor technology. For more information and to register for the webinars, please visit our website.

We look forward to your participation in this exciting new series.

Source:

InfraTec

