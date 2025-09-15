Game-Changing Innovation: Avery Dennison Integrates Impinj Gen2X Into Intelligent Labeling Solutions

Avery Dennison, a global materials science and digital identification solutions company, has announced that its leading portfolio of RFID inlays now feature Impinj M800 series chips with support for Gen2X. The collaboration ushers in a series of game-changing developments for the industry, supporting enhanced inventory control, item tracking, and anti-counterfeiting measures.

Image Credit: Avery Dennison

Gen2X integration is available in all M8 products, such as:

AD Miniweb M830 FCC and AD Miniweb M830 ETSI Pure to support general retail , apparel and logistics operators with brand protection and supply chain management

apparel and logistics operators with brand protection and supply chain management AD Frog 3D ® M830 for asset and package tagging such as pallets, cases, cartons and returnable transport items

M830 for asset and package tagging such as pallets, cases, cartons and returnable transport items AD Burst M830/M850, AD Sonic M830, AD Quest M830 NEL, AD Stealth M830/M850, and AD Electrify M850 for retail use

AD Squarewave M830 and Dogbone M830 for industrial and supply chain applications

With inlay design integral to users receiving faster readings and higher, more accurate read rates — particularly those operating in dense environments — the enhanced collaboration addresses critical enterprise challenges such as speeding up inventory processes, improving tag read ranges, and reducing operational costs.

Mathieu De Backer, general manager, Avery Dennison Smartrac, says “This exciting development demonstrates Avery Dennison's commitment to innovation leadership, as well as the value we place in our robust ecosystem of technology partners. Our leading edge RF knowledge and deep understanding of clients pain points through advanced simulation models allow us to optimize Gen2X capabilities across a diverse range of use cases. This technological leap aligns perfectly with Avery Dennison's vision of connecting physical and digital worlds through intelligent identification solutions.”

Avery Dennison’s comprehensive portfolio of RFID inlays and labels, combined with platforms like Optica™ and atma.io connected product cloud, enables brands and retailers to harness Gen2X for:

Enhanced Inventory Control : Real-time visibility across complex supply chains

: Real-time visibility across complex supply chains Advanced Item Tracking : Granular product journey monitoring from manufacturing to consumer

: Granular product journey monitoring from manufacturing to consumer Sophisticated Anti-Counterfeiting : Multi-layered protection against product diversion and fraud

: Multi-layered protection against product diversion and fraud Streamlined Operations : Reduced labor costs and improved accuracy in warehouse and retail environments

: Reduced labor costs and improved accuracy in warehouse and retail environments Sustainable Practices: Reduce waste through precise inventory management and enable circular economy initiatives

De Backer continues: “Through continued collaboration with partners like Impinj, we're anticipating market needs while defining the future of intelligent labeling and digital identification. The convergence of Gen2X capabilities with integrated processing power signals a new era where every product becomes a connected gateway to enhanced customer experiences, operational efficiency, and sustainable business practices.”

Gahan Richardson, EVP and general manager, Impinj, adds: "Evolving enterprise use cases and item category expansion are driving the need for RAIN performance advancement, making Gen2X capability increasingly important. We’re excited to see Avery Dennison leverage the advanced features of Impinj’s M800 series chips, enabling them to realize the full potential of Gen2X and deliver impactful solutions to the world’s leading companies."