Qnity Launches as Independent, Publicly Traded Company Serving Semiconductor Value Chain

Qnity Electronics, Inc. (“Qnity”), a premier technology solutions leader across the semiconductor value chain, announced the completion of its separation from DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (“DuPont”) on Nov. 1. Qnity’s common stock will begin trading on the NYSE today under the ticker symbol “Q”, and the company will also join the S&P 500.

Jon Kemp has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of Qnity and continues as a member of Qnity’s Board of Directors as planned. Prior to this appointment, Kemp served as president of DuPont’s Electronics & Industrial business, where he led major portfolio transformation and business growth.

“Today marks a pivotal milestone, built on decades of innovation, as Qnity begins its next chapter as a leading pure-play technology provider serving the semiconductor value chain,” said Kemp. “Driven by strong customer partnerships, global reach, and a broad portfolio of industry-leading materials and technologies, Qnity is making tomorrow’s technologies possible. This includes the transition to advanced nodes, especially for AI applications, including chip manufacturing, advanced packaging, and thermal management.”

Qnity has more than 10,000 employees serving customers in more than 80 countries and regions. Facilities include 39 manufacturing sites and 17 R&D facilities around the world. Two-thirds of Qnity’s portfolio is tied directly to semiconductors, giving the company a total addressable market exceeding $30 billion. The global semiconductor industry revenue is projected to surpass $1 trillion around the end of the decade.

At the company’s Investor Day in September, Qnity’s leadership outlined its financial strategy to achieve above-market growth and strong profitability through 2028.

“As a pure-play company focused on the evolving needs of the semiconductor industry, we’re confident in our position to deliver sustained outperformance relative to peers and the market,” said Matt Harbaugh, Chief Financial Officer of Qnity. “Our focus on growth through innovation, productivity, and cost discipline will continue to drive our strong financial performance.”