Posted in | News | Semiconductor | Business | Events

Qnity Launches as Independent, Publicly Traded Company Serving Semiconductor Value Chain

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Qnity Electronics, Inc.Nov 4 2025

Qnity Electronics, Inc. (“Qnity”), a premier technology solutions leader across the semiconductor value chain, announced the completion of its separation from DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (“DuPont”) on Nov. 1. Qnity’s common stock will begin trading on the NYSE today under the ticker symbol “Q”, and the company will also join the S&P 500.

Related Stories

Jon Kemp has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of Qnity and continues as a member of Qnity’s Board of Directors as planned. Prior to this appointment, Kemp served as president of DuPont’s Electronics & Industrial business, where he led major portfolio transformation and business growth.

“Today marks a pivotal milestone, built on decades of innovation, as Qnity begins its next chapter as a leading pure-play technology provider serving the semiconductor value chain,” said Kemp. “Driven by strong customer partnerships, global reach, and a broad portfolio of industry-leading materials and technologies, Qnity is making tomorrow’s technologies possible. This includes the transition to advanced nodes, especially for AI applications, including chip manufacturing, advanced packaging, and thermal management.” 

Qnity has more than 10,000 employees serving customers in more than 80 countries and regions. Facilities include 39 manufacturing sites and 17 R&D facilities around the world. Two-thirds of Qnity’s portfolio is tied directly to semiconductors, giving the company a total addressable market exceeding $30 billion. The global semiconductor industry revenue is projected to surpass $1 trillion around the end of the decade.

At the company’s Investor Day in September, Qnity’s leadership outlined its financial strategy to achieve above-market growth and strong profitability through 2028.

“As a pure-play company focused on the evolving needs of the semiconductor industry, we’re confident in our position to deliver sustained outperformance relative to peers and the market,” said Matt Harbaugh, Chief Financial Officer of Qnity. “Our focus on growth through innovation, productivity, and cost discipline will continue to drive our strong financial performance.”

Source:

Qnity Electronics, Inc.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Editorial Highlights

What are Metamaterials?

What are Metamaterials?

Explore how metamaterials are redefining science and engineering, from earthquake-resistant materials to adaptive aircraft and soft robotics. Smarter, stronger, and more responsive technologies for the next generation.

Sponsored Content

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback