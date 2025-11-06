Dragonfly 3D World 2025 Redefines Image Processing with Faster Workflows and Sub-Voxel Precision

Comet Technologies Canada Inc. today announced the launch of Dragonfly 3D World 2025, the latest version of its leading image processing software for 3D data. The new release delivers powerful tools that enable engineers and researchers to process, segment, visualize and analyze complex datasets with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

3D World 2025 introduces:

Segment Anything Model (SAM) Integration - enables rapid, one-click segmentation across diverse datasets, streamlining workflows and improving accuracy for complex structures.

Revamped Surface Determination - sub-voxel precision in mesh generation, improving CAD validation and defect analysis.

GPU-accelerated performance - significantly faster workflows for large datasets, reducing analysis time across industries.

Automated workflows - with macros and add-ons such as Auto-Executor, enabling reproducible, high-throughput inspection.

These features make 3D World 2025 an essential solution for applications ranging from additive manufacturing and advanced materials research to semiconductor inspection and electronic component reliability testing.

"Every sector we serve - whether it's aerospace, automotive, or electronics - demands higher accuracy, faster validation, and scalable inspection workflows," said Joscha Malin, Director Software Solutions, Comet. "With Dragonfly 3D World 2025, we've taken a significant step forward in empowering our customers to achieve those goals."

The software is available now with a free 30-day trial for qualified users.