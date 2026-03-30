Introducing the Metrohm i-Raman Plus

Metrohm is proud to announce the launch of the next-generation i-Raman Plus, a laboratory Raman platform designed to support innovative research and teaching. The i-Raman Plus offers the highest spectral resolution in its class, providing more detailed and distinguishable chemical information for research teams. The i-Raman Plus supports Metrohm's broad range of sampling accessories, enabling reliable, accurate measurements of every sample. Upgraded electronics further reinforce Metrohm’s dedication to delivering superior quality and reliable support.

The new i-Raman Plus offers high-resolution performance with added sensitivity for applications ranging from materials analysis to restoration in art and archeology. Image Credit: Metrohm AG

The i-Raman Plus is supported by SpecSuite - a versatile software platform that streamlines both research and routine analysis. SpecSuite's Explore module offers the highest level of flexibility for data collection and is ideal for introducing Raman spectroscopy at the university level.

Accessible, research-grade Raman

The i-Raman Plus combines high spectral resolution with a wide spectral range, delivering detailed Raman spectra that are easy to interpret. Facilitating Raman measurements down to 6 cm-1 uncovers more chemical and structural information, making it a valuable tool in research and material science.

The i-Raman Plus is available in 532 and 785 nm excitation wavelength options, covering a broad range of samples.

Raman for the lab and on the go

Applications like art conservation, geology, and forensics rely on preserving both sample integrity and the surrounding environment. The i-Raman Plus enables you to bring research-grade Raman analysis directly to the point of need, allowing immediate, non-destructive measurements on location without disturbing valuable or hard-to move specimens.

Software Made Simple

The new i-Raman Plus offers high-resolution performance with added sensitivity for applications ranging from materials analysis to restoration in art and archeology. The i-Raman Plus is controlled with SpecSuite software, an all-in-one platform that facilitates Raman measurements from exploratory research to routine testing. Designed for users of all skill levels, SpecSuite makes developing and running methods straightforward. Additionally, it ensures FDA 21 CFR 11 compliance for regulated laboratories.

About Metrohm

Metrohm is one of the world’s most trusted manufacturers of high-precision instruments for laboratory and process analysis. The company was founded in 1943 by engineer Bertold Suhner in Herisau, Switzerland, where it is headquartered to this day. Metrohm offers a comprehensive portfolio of analytical technologies ranging from titration and ion chromatography to near-infrared and Raman spectroscopy, as well as several other techniques. Metrohm sells its products and provides services through its own local subsidiaries and exclusive distributors in more than 120 countries worldwide. Our mission in a nutshell is helping customers from virtually every industry analyze and maintain the quality of their products at every stage in the manufacturing process and beyond. Since 1982, Metrohm has been owned 100% by the non-profit Metrohm Foundation. This foundation keeps to its purpose to support charitable, philanthropic, and cultural projects in eastern Switzerland and, above all, ensure the independence of the company.