Uncountable Hosts Unify Summit to Advance AI-Powered Innovation

Uncountable, the company behind a leading AI-powered platform for product development, announced the successful completion of its Unify Summit 2026, a two-day gathering of customers from some of the world’s most innovative companies. Held May 13 - 14 in downtown Philadelphia, the event brought together 100 attendees from companies spanning the chemicals, advanced materials, food & beverage, electronics, cosmetics & personal care, agriculture, and consumer packaged goods industries.

Among the companies represented at the Summit were Mondelez International and Suntory Global Spirits (food & beverage), Qnity (electronics), and Lubrizol (advanced materials) - all recognized leaders within their respective industries. The breadth of attendees underscores Uncountable’s growing footprint across sectors and the universal demand for smarter, faster product development workflows.

Uncountable’s AI-powered platform helps industries capture, structure, and connect complex formulation and experimental data across full product lifecycles. The platform enables teams to standardize data, improve collaboration, and gain end-to-end visibility from early research through pilot and production. By connecting inputs, process parameters, and results in a unified system, Uncountable helps organizations optimize performance, cost, sustainability, regulatory compliance, and scalability, while accelerating data-driven decision-making.

“Uncountable’s platform has changed how our R&D teams approach formulation and experimentation,” said Robert Ddamulira, Vice President R&D, Taylor Adhesives/Avery Dennison. “Being part of the Unify Summit and hearing how peers across industries are solving the same challenges reinforced how transformative this technology is. We’re excited about what’s ahead.”

The Summit featured a rich agenda of client presentations, product breakout sessions, and networking opportunities. Day 1 opened with welcome remarks from Noel Hollingsworth, Co-Founder and CEO of Uncountable, followed by presentations from engineers and R&D leaders at Rogers Corporation, Taylor Adhesives/Avery Dennison Materials Group, and Indovinya. Attendees heard from Uncountable Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer Will Tashman, who discussed the AI roadmap.

“The Summit was a valuable opportunity to hear directly from customers, gather feedback on our latest capabilities, and shape a product roadmap that continues to evolve with the needs of different industries,” Tashman said.

Across both days, attendees participated in breakout sessions highlighting Uncountable’s full platform capabilities, including machine learning–driven design of experiments, integrated laboratory and workflow management tools, quality and lifecycle management systems, advanced data visualization and reporting, and best practices for successful change management and platform adoption. Day 2 concluded with a keynote from Hollingsworth presenting Uncountable’s vision for end-to-end product development, covering R&D, QC and PLM tooling.

“The Unify Summit was an exceptional opportunity to connect with industry peers who are navigating similar challenges in their digital transformation journey in R&D,” said Juniper Foote, Data Scientist, Qnity Electronics. “The depth of Uncountable’s platform enables us to gather and analyze data from disparate parts of our R&D stack, while providing our teams the tools needed to move faster and smarter at the same time.”

Hollingsworth added, “The conversations and connections that happened at the Unify Summit reflect what’s possible when the most innovative teams in the world share a platform and a purpose to accelerate the next generation of product development.”

Organizations interested in collaborating with Uncountable or exploring its AI platform are encouraged to visit uncountable.com.