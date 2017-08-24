Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces 2-in-1 Dispensing and Inspection System at NEPCON South China, Booth 1H20

Delivers technical presentation on conformal coating for automotive electronics

Nordson ASYMTEK a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), a global leader in dispensing, jetting, and coating equipment and technologies, will introduce its new Spectrum™ II Premier automated fluid dispensing system with built-in automated optical inspection system at NEPCON South China, in booth 1H20. ASYMTEK will also display its Conexis® CX-3040 conformal coating system and present a technical paper on conformal coating in automotive electronics.

Nordson ASYMTEK's new 2-in-1 dispensing system and inspection kit provides the ultimate in process control for consistently jetting small volumes as low as 1 nanoliter at frequencies up to 1000 Hz. The system gives immediate feedback for the dispensing process, so course corrections can be made immediately. This ensures that the dispensing results are accurate before moving to the next step in the assembly process, saving time and money.

The Conexis® conformal coating system provides both speed and flexibility, especially for mid-volume, high-accuracy applications. The system can reach a maximum speed of 700 mm per second with an overall accuracy of 50 microns. The modular platform accommodates three applicators and a range of options and configurations to support a wide variety of applications and needs.

Chinese electronics manufacturers are focusing on the need to increase manufacturing volume, while at the same time improving quality and reliability for continually more demanding electronic assembly requirements. We have to ensure that our customers have equipment they can count on and data to verify that the parameters the process requires are met. Nordson ASYMTEK has long been known for its closed-loop systems, process controls, and precision fluid dispensing and conformal coating systems. Our new 2-in-1 dispensing and inspection system is another way ASYMTEK is delivering that. Luke Zhou, sales director, Nordson ASYMTEK China.

Nordson ASYMTEK technical experts will be available to assist with dispensing and coating questions at booth 1H20 during NEPCON South China, held from August 29-31, 2017 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, Shenzhen, China. Nordson ASYMTEK equipment will also be demonstrated in the booths of ASYMTEK's distributors: Youngpool, booth 1S08; Leeport, booth 1B30; and FTC, booth 1H65. A technical presentation about conformal coating for automotive electronics will be presented by Steven Xu at the SMTA China South Technology Conference, held during the NEPCON show, Wednesday, August 30th, at 11:30, in booth 1R88, Hall 1.

For more information, contact Nordson ASYMTEK at [email protected], or visit our website at http://www.nordson.com/en/divisions/asymtek/about-us/events/nepcon-south-china-2017.



