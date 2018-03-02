High Volume Semiconductor Device Manufacturers choose Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology for “Lab to Fab” Solutions

Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology celebrates a great year delivering a record number of integrated solutions, enabling customers to rapidly commercialise world-leading semiconductor devices, developed using Oxford Instruments “Lab to Fab” solutions.

Many of Oxford Instruments’ customers are now converting their cutting-edge research into commercially available devices. The key to success here is to transfer the excellent results achieved in development and pilot facilities, and repeat them every day, every month in the fabrication facility. Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology is ideally placed to offer this “Lab to Fab” solution with a world renowned install base of R&D tools deeply involved in the exploration into tomorrow’s technology.

Paul Davies, Sales and Marketing Director, Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology comments: “We are the leading supplier offering a Lab to Fab solution to customers. We’ve shipped over 600 of our high technology process modules to leading production facilities and with an increasing demand from the optoelectronics, power and other leading markets, our plasma process solutions are being utilised globally to achieve excellent device performance and throughput”.

Oxford Instruments is the solution provider of choice for customers needing to take those results and commercialise them. The core Plasma Technology platform is optimised for production and enhanced with industry standard handling solutions. Together this creates the reliable, repeatable platform for your success in production.