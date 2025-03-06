Posted in | News | New Product

Oxford Instruments Introduces MQC-R, a Versatile Benchtop Research Instrument for Analysing Chemical and Physical Properties of Materials

Today Oxford Instruments announces the release of MQC-R, its all-new time domain NMR (TD-NMR) benchtop research system for academia and industry. Providing flexible, non-invasive and non-destructive analysis of the physical and chemical properties of materials, the MQC-R characterises liquids, gels, emulsions, and solids. Accommodating a wide range of sample sizes, the system delivers fast, whole sample characterisation, beyond just surface properties. Combined, these capabilities will provide customers using MQC-R across food science, chemical research, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, polymers, batteries, construction materials, and many other disciplines, with notable advantages over optical, thermal, wet chemical, and porosimetry methods.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Oxford Instruments

The MQC-R platform also enables researchers to develop methods to support production and processing steps with fast, accurate, and repeatable analyses. Easy to use, flexible and modular, it includes the following key features:

  • A unique variety of interchangeable 1H and 19F NMR sample probes, ranging from 10 mm up to an industry-leading 26 mm diameter to accommodate both small and large sample sizes
  • 1H variable temperature option for measurement at a fixed or range of temperatures between -5 and 70°C
  • Magnetic field gradients to characterise diffusion, and droplet distributions in emulsions such as margarine, mayonnaise, paint and cosmetics

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Oxford Instruments

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​MQC-R uniquely quantifies properties, including crystallinity and density in polymers, viscosity of battery slurries, porosity and pore size distribution in concrete, water/fat distributions in foods, and protein concentration/state in biopharmaceuticals. It can additionally be used for standard QA/QC analyser applications including fat, water, solid fat, and fluorine content measurements.

Dr Christian Lang, Managing Director for Materials Analysis, Oxford Instruments, said, “The MQC-R is the latest in a long line of innovative time domain NMR QC, research, and rock core analysers spanning four decades, including the renowned MARAN Ultra. This high-performance and highly flexible benchtop instrument will enable academic and industrial researchers to develop new TD-NMR applications and methods, including those to improve manufacturing processes.”

Find out more about the MQC-R at https://nmr.oxinst.com/mqc-r

