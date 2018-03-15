Revolutionary Two-In-One Fluorescence and Absorbance Spectrometer Honored for Ingenuity and Innovation

HORIBA Scientific, global leader in fluorescence instrumentation and solutions, is proud to announce that its new Duetta two-in-one fluorescence and absorbance spectrometer won the Gold Pittcon Today Excellence Award in the ‘over $100 million sales’ category.

Judges are comprised of thought leaders from industry, academia and the media, and determine winning products based, not only on its creativity, but its expected impact on the marketplace.

The Duetta was recognized as a revolutionary new fluorescence/UV-Vis spectrometer that eliminates the need for multiple scanning instruments. In addition to traditional fluorescence and absorbance spectroscopy modalities, the new system features simultaneous Absorbance-Transmittance Fluorescence Excitation Emission Matrices (A-TEEM) providing better molecular fingerprinting and extended dynamic range due to automatic inner filter effect corrections.

"We are honored to have received the Pittcon Excellence award for our new Duetta fluorescence and absorbance spectrometer,” stated Cary Davies, Global Product Line Manager, Fluorescence Division at HORIBA Scientific. “It is very gratifying to know that all of the hard work and dedication that went into the development of this new fluorometer concept has been so well received by our customers and our peers."

Other unique features of the Duetta include an ultrafast CCD that acquires an entire fluorescence spectrum with an effective scan speed of 510,000 nm/min. This enables Duetta to acquire an entire three dimensional Excitation Emission Matrix (EEM) in less than a second, significantly faster than a scanning, PMT based, bench-top spectrofluorometer. It also offers a standard fluorescence emission wavelength range of 250 to 1100 nm, for extended NIR fluorescence detection well beyond that of conventional PMT-based fluorometers.

Duetta features EzSpec, a new software interface from HORIBA Scientific with touchscreen utility, simplified use and a selection of Apps for routine analysis.

HORIBA is defining the new future fluorescence with this innovative analytical bench-top fluorescence instrument. For more information, please go to: www.horiba.com/Duetta