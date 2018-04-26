High Flow Sterile Gas Filter for Biopharmaceutical & Sterile Liquid Processing

Amazon Filters SupaPore THB filter cartridges are rated to 0.02µm to ensure effective removal of contaminants from gases that come into product contact during biopharmaceutical or pharmaceutical sterile packaging processes.

Designed to meet US FDA 21 CFR Title 21 requirements, SupaPore THB filter cartridges provide a barrier that guarantees the sterility of the process. The SupaPore THB filter removes viruses and microorganisms from the gas as it flows either in the facilities compressed gas main or in and out of the product storage tank.

Manufactured using a highly hydrophobic PTFE membrane, the SupaPore THB cartridge filter offers exceptionally high gas flow rates at low pressure differentials thereby minimising operating costs. In addition, SupaPore THB cartridge filters provide excellent retention, thermal and hydraulic stress performance. All SupaPore THB filter cartridges are thermally bonded and adhesive free. Each unit is pre-flushed with ultra-pure water and integrity tested before final assembly. SupaPore THB filter cartridges are proven to deliver trouble free operation even after many steam sterilisation cleaning cycles.

Amazon Filters manufactures a comprehensive range of liquid housings, including the industrial 50 and 60 Series and the 70 Series, for hygienic applications, for liquid applications, but for SupaPore THB filter cartridges the 74 series of gas housings have been developed to ensure the optimum performance of the product..

For further information please visit www.amazonfilters.com/uploads/textareas/file/16supaporethb.pdf or contact Amazon Filters on +44-1276-670600 / [email protected]



