The SurfaceFest gathers researchers and end-users interested in surface characterization.
When
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 9:00 AM CEST -to- Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 5:00 PM CEST
Where
Palais des Congrès in Bordeaux, France
Avenue Jean Gabriel Domergue
Bordeaux 33 300
France
Some keynote lectures:
Surfaces: matter for innovation, basics and related techniques
Dr Anouk Galtayries President of the French Vacuum Society
Surface analytical techniques in support to industrialization of coated steel products
Dr Sebastien Cremel, ArcelorMittal
Electrochemical Storage of the Energy. Challenges in surface analysis
Professor Herve Martinez, Deputy Director, IPREM CNRS
Metrology toolbox for advanced microelectronics
Dr Emmanuel Nolot, CEA LETI
Development and progress of microLED Display Technology
Professor Ray-Hua Horng, President Taiwan Vacuum Society,
and Professor Dong Sing Wuu, Taiwan
Have a look at the preliminary program of the oral presentations: Program V1
Prize for best poster will be awarded, please send us your abstract at [email protected]