The SurfaceFest Gathers Researchers and End-Users Interested in Surface Characterization

When

Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 9:00 AM CEST -to- Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 5:00 PM CEST
Where

Palais des Congrès in Bordeaux, France

Avenue Jean Gabriel Domergue
Bordeaux 33 300
France

Some keynote lectures:

Surfaces: matter for innovation, basics and related techniques

Dr Anouk Galtayries President of the French Vacuum Society

Surface analytical techniques in support to industrialization of coated steel products

Dr Sebastien Cremel, ArcelorMittal

Electrochemical Storage of the Energy. Challenges in surface analysis

Professor Herve Martinez, Deputy Director, IPREM CNRS

Metrology toolbox for advanced microelectronics

Dr Emmanuel Nolot, CEA LETI

Development and progress of microLED Display Technology

Professor Ray-Hua Horng, President Taiwan Vacuum Society,
and Professor Dong Sing Wuu, Taiwan

Have a look at the preliminary program of the oral presentations: Program V1

Prize for best poster will be awarded, please send us your abstract at [email protected]


 

