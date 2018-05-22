Process Integrity Preserved by Non-Invasive PFA Ultrasonic Flowmeter

Titan Enterprises announces MetraFlow® - an exciting new addition to the company’s expanding ultrasonic flowmeter range.

The new MetraFlow ultrasonic flowmeter from Titan Enterprises incorporates a chemically resistant Perfluoralkoxy Alkane (PFA) tube onto which are mounted high sensitivity ultrasonic sensors. There are no dead areas, changes in fluid direction or obstructions, just a tube. As a result - MetraFlow can make non-intrusive flow measurements preserving the cleanliness of your process. Applications including drug production, electronic device creation, medical research and food manufacture, require that a flowmeter has no inclusions or dead areas as this can lead to contamination issues for the liquids used in these processes.

Drawing upon Titan’s proprietary highly accurate, ultrasonic time of flight algorithms enables MetraFlow® to give a wide operating flow range with an accuracy of ±0.5% FSD or up to ±1% of reading over the 50:1 flow range.

Two versions of the MetraFlow® ultrasonic flowmeter are available covering flow ranges of 20 to 1000ml/min (1/8-inch tube) and 100 to 5000 ml/min (¼-inch tube). USB interconnectivity makes the flowmeter easy to set-up and use whether you wish to use digital or analogue outputs or both. The local display gives rate and total as well as annunciators for units and time base.



For further information please visit www.flowmeters.co.uk/metraflow-non-invasive-pfa-flow-meter-the-perfect-ultra-pure-water-flowmeter/ or

contact Titan Enterprises on +44-1935-812790 or [email protected].