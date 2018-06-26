Epoxy Features Very Low Coefficient of Thermal Expansion

Master Bond EP30LTE-2 has been developed for joining dissimilar substrates exposed to thermally or mechanically induced stresses. It can be used for sealing, coating and encapsulating, especially for small to medium sized castings where a very low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) is required.

EP30LTE-2 is a highly dimensionally stable epoxy system with low linear and volumetric shrinkage upon curing. The compressive strength of the cured material is 24,000-26,000 psi and its CTE is very low at 10-13 x 10-6/in/in/°C. It is a reliable electrical insulator featuring volume resistivity of more than 1015 ohm-cm. EP30LTE-2 meets NASA low outgassing specifications and features a combination of physical properties making it ideal for applications in aerospace, optical, electronic and specialty OEM industries where these requirements are critical.

EP30LTE-2 is a two part epoxy which obtains optimal properties when cured overnight at room temperature followed by a heat cure for 2-4 hours at 150-200°F. This system offers moderate flow characteristics with a mixed viscosity ranging from 70,000 to 100,000 cps. In addition to standard packaging units of ½ pint, pint, quart, gallon and 5 gallon kits, the epoxy is available in premixed and frozen syringes.

Master Bond Epoxies with Low Coefficient of Thermal Expansion

Master Bond EP30LTE-2 is a dimensionally stable, low shrinkage compound formulated to provide an extra low coefficient of thermal expansion. It bonds well to a wide variety of substrates including metals, glass, ceramics and many rubbers and plastics. It may be used as an adhesive, sealant, coating or encapsulant and is suitable for applications where resistance to thermal or mechanical stress is important. Read more about Master Bond’s adhesives with low coefficient of thermal expansion at https://www.masterbond.com/properties/epoxies-low-coefficient-thermal-expansion or contact Tech Support. Phone: +1-201-343-8983 Fax: +1-201-343-2132 Email: [email protected]