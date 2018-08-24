Plansee presents an expanded product portfolio at the Touch Taiwan

From all over the world, experts for displays come together at the Touch Panel and Optical Film Exhibition in Taiwan at the end of August. Plansee will also be participating again this year and presents a new booth concept. In addition to rotary and planar targets used for PVD coating, the focus this year is on MOCVD equipment for LED production and products for energy gerneration and storage.

Plansee's bondingshop in Korea

Plansee coating materials are used in a wide range of applications, including ultra-high definition screens and touch panels, as well as components for LEDs, solar cells and batteries.

Regardless of the application, our coating materials must meet the highest demands and have to stand extreme conditions: For example they have to be ultra-pure. Therefore, Plansee supplies molybdenum targets at a guaranteed purity of 99.97%. With 99.99% as a general rule our targets are even purer than this. "Thanks to the special forming processes we use, Plansee's molybdenum and tungsten sputtering targets have a density of almost 100 %. The benefits are a particularly high level of conductivity and time savings due to the excellent sputtering speeds", says Harald Selb, Head of Market Unit Display & Solar. "Furthermore, thanks to the powder metallurgical production process, Plansee can adjust the microstructure of the coating material. The benefits: uniform sputtering rates and homogeneous layers", explains Selb.

We deliver sputtering targets in all common sizes. Depending on your coating system we supply rotary and planar targets. Plansee performs every stage of the production process in-house: from the raw material trough to the bonding of the targets in one of our Asian bonding shops. Beside the flawless production our service is distinguished by a close cooperation with our customers and the development of individual solutions. Therefore, our product portfolio increases steadily: besides molybdenum and tungsten targets, we also supply targets made out of titanium or copper.