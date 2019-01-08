Thermaltronics to Run Live Demos on Full Vision Soldering Robot at APEX

Thermaltronics USA, Inc. announced plans to exhibit in Booth #3049 at the 2019 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Jan. 29 - 31, 2018 at the San Diego Convention Center in CA. The company will be running live demos of its award-winning solder robot. The success of the TMT-R9800S Solder Robot has driven the development of a larger “in line” version that will be launched later in 2019.

Thermaltronics TMT-R9800S

A spokesman for Thermaltronics said that, “Pressure from large EMS companies who want to integrate the solder robot into their SMT production lines will result in improvements in quality and throughput time for those applications where selective or wave soldering is not a solution.” In addition to the solder robot, Thermaltronics will be exhibit its full line of hand soldering products, including a new dual port operating system that will be launched in May 2019.

The soldering robot has an observation mode, a verification mode and decision-making capabilities. This capability to collect and utilize data for production processing is one of the most important factors necessary to meet the requirements of Industry 4.0 standards.

Thermaltronics Curie Heat Technology (CHT) responds to the thermal demands of each solder joint by adjusting the power instantaneously, thereby meeting the exact requirements of the substrate component and solder material. The company’s hand soldering products include both 13.56 MHz and 470 KHz power supplies and are fully compatible with competitive product offerings.

In addition to the hand soldering product line, Thermaltronics also provides an extended range of accessories to support both production and rework applications. Customers who wish to run free of charge trials on Thermaltronics hand soldering products are encouraged to contact [email protected] For more information, visit www.thermaltronics.com.

Source: http://www.thermaltronics.com/