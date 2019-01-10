ExxonMobil’s New Polyethylene Grade Offers Improved Processability and Film Toughness

ExxonMobil will display a new Exceed™ XP performance polymers grade for high-performance coextrusion films, and recycle opportunities using Vistamaxx™ performance polymers, at its Arabplast 2019 booth #7C140.

ExxonMobil Chemical for new, lighter-weight packaging materials

Exceed XP 8784 for Flexible Packaging Solutions

Major features of ExxonMobil’s presence at Arabplast will include:

New Exceed XP 8784 is a new polyethylene grade offering improved processability combined with extreme film toughness and sealing properties for use in laminated sacks, freezer films, barrier packaging and sachets.

Innovative “Rethink Recycle” with Vistamaxx performance polymers – a proven, cost-effective solution that allows low-cost recycling, targeting high-value applications.

Arabplast is great opportunity to connect with customers about the challenges they are facing and discuss how we can help them innovate and grow. David Hergenrether, Vice President-Polyethylene, ExxonMobil.

Increased Use of Recycled Polymers

There will be many opportunities for visitors to discover ExxonMobil’s product portfolio – Exceed XP, Exceed™, Enable™ and Vistamaxx performance polymers and Oppera™ polymer modifiers. These products are used to add value in a range of sectors including flexible packaging, agricultural films, hygiene products, and industrial applications, as well as solutions that promote increased use of recycled polymers.

The use of Vistamaxx to compatibilize waste PE and PP can be a game changer when recycling plastics as it reduces the need for costly and time-consuming materials separation. It can increase the amount of recycled plastic used, while enhancing end-product performance. Bhaskar Venkatraman, Vice President, Polypropylene, Vistamaxx and Adhesion, ExxonMobil.

Visitors can discuss their individual challenges with our polymer and application experts and attend our informative TechTalks to learn more about the latest trends, products and application developments.

The topics for the TechTalks, which are open to all visitors with no registration necessary, include:

Meeting the growing demand for sustainable plastic waste solutions

Exceed XP 8784 for flexible packaging solutions

Rethink Recycle using Vistamaxx performance polymers

Explore new opportunities using Oppera polymer modifiers

New high performance stretch hood film solutions

Extreme performance heavy duty sack film solutions

Source: https://www.exxonmobilchemical.com/en/