ExxonMobil Showcases PE Recyclable Resins and Polymer Technologies at PackExpo 2019

ExxonMobil is introducing new recyclable laminated packaging solutions, polymer technology advancements for innovation and rigid packaging reuse opportunities at PackExpo 2019.

Ideal Solution for Food Packaging and Service Containers

New Achieve™ Advanced PP6282NE2 offers the stiffness, clarity and barrier properties that make it ideal for retail food packaging and food service containers. It can also deliver up to 17 percent lightweighting and 12 percent faster cycle times. The unique molecular design of Achieve Advanced PP enables faster forming cycle times to maximize throughput. In deep draw applications, the high melt strength of Achieve Advanced PP helps to minimize sag, resulting in fewer part defects and sheet variations. The full portfolio for rigid packaging, including Achieve Advanced PP and ExxonMobil™ PP products, will be on display in North America for the first time, showcasing its versatility and high performance to meet customer needs.

Polypropylene (PP) products, including Achieve™ Advanced PP and ExxonMobil™ PP, are ideal for reusable food containers because they offer durability, impact strength, clarity or gloss for high-end appeal, as well as high performance in a wide range of temperatures that enable use in freezer to microwave applications.

PP-based reusable containers, which can easily be recycled and reused where programs and facilities exist, can help food service providers, brand owners and packaging manufacturers provide food delivery solutions that support growing consumer demands for sustainable solutions.

Rethink Recycle with Vistamaxx™ performance polymers enable low-cost recycling while targeting high value applications. One example is the Atando Cabos project which is using Vistamaxx to turn discarded fishing ropes made of PE and PP into high-quality end products like packaging crates.

New Full Recyclable PE Laminated Solutions

Recyclable full polyethylene (PE) laminated packaging solutions, containing Exceed™ XP, Exceed™ and Enable™ performance PE polymers, help overcome the recycling issues typically associated with conventional laminated structures. Often comprising a mix of PET, PA, EVOH or OPP, laminated packaging structures can be challenging to recycle, due to difficulties separating the materials. The new full PE laminated solutions can be recycled with PE film in those communities where programs and facilities to collect and recycle plastic films exist, while delivering the toughness, optical properties and stiffness needed for high-quality packaging, plus material selection is simplified.

“Creating recyclable packaging solutions and advancing polymer technology is an important part of our commitment to helping customers grow their businesses,” said David Hergenrether, ExxonMobil Chemical Vice President, Polyethylene. “At PackExpo, we can easily connect with existing and new customers, discuss their challenges and explain how, by working together, we can create differentiated sustainable solutions that offer enhanced performance and processing.”

“Helping customers across the value chain meet their sustainability goals is an important part of our commitment to the industry,” said Bhaskar Venkatraman, ExxonMobil Vice President, Polypropylene, Vistamaxx and Adhesion. “PackExpo provides the perfect platform to introduce and explain how new recyclable packaging solutions, polymer technology advancements for innovation and reusable packaging opportunities can add value to businesses throughout the value chain.”

Sack Films with Extreme Performance and High-heat Resistance

Game-changing film technology combines Exceed™ XP performance PE polymers and ExxonMobil™ PP to deliver heavy duty sack films with extreme performance and high-heat resistance. This solution offers outstanding creep resistance with up to 25% potential downgauging opportunities, which can provide related cost savings. This new technology pushes blown film boundaries to create new opportunities for high temperature applications on blown film assets.

New Performance PE Polymer Solutions Offerings on Display

Improved processability and extreme film toughness and sealing properties for high-performance coextrusion films used in laminated sacks, freezer films, barrier packaging and sachets.

Outstanding sealing and extrusion performance of high-integrity flexible packaging films for reduced energy use, lower per unit packaging costs, and less packaging material and food waste.

Excellent sealing performance, a broad hot-tack window and good processing for high-quality coating layers used in laminates for drink cartons, paper cups, lamitubes, flexible packaging, tarpaulins and raffia coating.

At the PackExpo Innovation Stage, “Creating value and sustainable solutions: Case studies on what’s possible in packaging design,” will be presented by Xuejia Yan Ph.D. and Mosha Zhao Ph.D., ExxonMobil Chemical Company on 25th September.

