K 2019: ExxonMobil to Showcase Polyolefins-based Sustainable Solutions

At K 2019 (FG10.1), ExxonMobil will introduce differentiated sustainable solutions for a range of applications ranging from packaging to automotive, consumer products, building and construction, hygiene and personal care, and many more.

Application Developments on Display

New full PE laminated packaging solutions, containing Exceed™ XP, Exceed™; and Enable™; performance PE polymers, which help overcome the recycling issues typically associated with conventional laminated structures. These new full PE laminated solutions can easily be recycled where programs and facilities to collect and recycle plastic films exists, while delivering the performance properties needed for high-quality packaging.

New technological advancements using recycled polyethylene (PE) in combination with performance PE polymers to produce a range of sustainable flexible film applications.

Rethink Recycle with Vistamaxx™ performance polymers which allow low-cost recycled content utilization while targeting high-value applications.

Game-changing film technology that combines Exceed™ XP with ExxonMobil™ PP; PP to deliver heavy-duty sack films with extreme performance and high-heat resistance.

New developments in coloring Exxtral™ performance polyolefins used for vehicle interiors beyond the dark/black and neutral colors that are currently available. A new PP color spectrum is inspiring the creation of original design solutions for interior car parts, while maintaining the performance benefits.

Bhaskar Venkatraman, ExxonMobil Vice president, Polypropylene, Vistamaxx and Adhesion said: “At a time of increasing demand worldwide, there is a need for both investment in new capacity and the development of solutions that use less resources. While ExxonMobil expects to grow chemicals manufacturing capacity globally by about 40 percent, we are also introducing several technology advancements at K which will help customers develop new solutions for recycling and sustainable products.”

Application Advancements – Catch Them Live at the Show!

Additionally, ExxonMobil will demonstrate many of the polymer and application advancements through collaborations with leading machine manufacturers or presented in a series of TechTalks at the pavilion. At machine manufacturer booths, visitors will be able to see packaging films, automotive parts and consumer goods being produced using ExxonMobil polymers.

During TechTalks the latest advancements that will be presented include:

Creating recycled solutions. Together

Flexible food packaging – sustainability made easy

Rethink Recycle with Vistamaxx™ performance polymers

Extreme performance heavy duty sacks – redefining the future

The higher road – higher performance films for load stability

Agriculture films – plasticulture solutions for tomorrow

Color your car – exciting polypropylene color spectrum for trendy interior designs

Challenge reality of product appeal with Achieve™ Advanced PP

Oppera™ modifiers – fresh thinking, fresh possibilities

Shaping the future with Santoprene™ thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPVs)

Source: http://www.exxonmobilchemical.com/