Custom Sampling Systems for Quality at US Natural Gas Processing Plant

UK-based instrumentation and sensing manufacturer, Michell Instruments, has won a bid to supply three OptiPEAK TDL600 moisture analyzers to a gas processing plant in the United States.

Working closely with the plant operator, Michell’s system engineering department designed a customised sampling system to meet the specific requirements of the application. These include extra filtration to avoid dust carryover from the molecular sieve beds as well as additional safety features to protect the analyzers in the event of high process temperatures.

Taking advantage of the latest developments in laser spectroscopy, the OptiPEAK TDL600 has an unrivalled accuracy for any process moisture analyzer of ±1% of the reading or 1ppm V verified by calibration traceable to NPL (UK) and NIST (US). Its lower detection limit of 1ppm V makes it the most sensitive instrument in its class on the market, as well as being one of the most reliable. Michell has developed a unique laser lock system to ensure the laser remains locked to the correct water absorption signal, maintaining a high integrity measurement at all times. In some earlier TDLAS moisture analyzer designs, drift in laser wavelength over time may cause gradual deterioration in measurement performance.

Source: http://www.michell.com/uk/