TA Instruments Introduces New Rheo-Raman Accessory for the Discovery Hybrid Rheometer

Today TA Instruments introduced the new Rheo-Raman Accessory for their Discovery Hybrid Rheometer (DHR) product line. This accessory combines a Raman spectrometer with the DHR to enable simultaneous collection of rheology and Raman spectroscopy data. This combination allows for direct correlation between flow characteristics and the unique spectroscopic fingerprints of each material including information about its chemical and morphological structure.

Rheology is used to characterize material flow properties such as viscosity and viscoelastic parameters that are important predictors of processing behavior, product performance, and consumer perception. Raman spectroscopy is a light-based molecular spectroscopy technique that reveals chemical bonds and molecular structure. The in-situ combination of these important techniques will enable scientists to develop a deeper understanding of how chemical structure drives material properties, and how macroscopic deformations can have implications at the molecular level. This will drive deeper understanding and better product development in markets including plastics, electronics, foodstuffs, and personal care products.

The DHR Rheo-Raman Accessory integrates with an iXRTM Raman Spectrometer from Thermo Fisher ScientificTM to provide a turnkey system for spectroscopic investigation of materials. Class 1 laser certification assures safe operation under all conditions of normal operation and makes these measurements accessible to a wide number of laboratories.

Our customers find great utility from in situ measurements such as optical microscopy, light scattering, and dielectric measurements that complement their rheological characterization and fuel new discoveries and better products. We are pleased to offer another tool to drive deeper insights and more effective problem solving. Russell Ulbrich, VP of Product Management, TA Instruments

For more information, go to: https://www.tainstruments.com/rheo-raman-accessory