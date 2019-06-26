Non-Premixed and Frozen, One Part Epoxy for Chip Coating

Featuring a combination of thermal conductivity and electrical insulation properties, Master Bond Supreme 3CCM-85 is a new single component epoxy initially designed for glob top and chip coating applications. However, this system can also be utilized for encapsulation and bonding. Supreme 3CCM-85 cures within 2-3 hours at 175-185°F [80-85°C], which is advantageous for use on heat sensitive components and substrates.

Supreme 3CCM-85 is a toughened adhesive system, that bonds well to a variety of similar and dissimilar substrates. It has a high volume resistivity of more than 1014 ohm-cm and a thermal conductivity of 5-10 BTU•in/ft2•hr•°F [0.72-1.44 W/(m•K)]. The system is serviceable from -100°F to +350°F [-73°C to +177°C].

Since Supreme 3CCM-85 is not premixed and frozen and has a very long open time at room temperature, it is more convenient to handle and store than typical two component glob top systems. This opaque black compound has a thixotropic paste-like consistency and is easy to apply either manually or with an automated dispenser. Master Bond Supreme 3CCM-85 is available for use in common size syringes ranging from 10 cc to 30 cc as well as in standard size containers.

Master Bond Adhesives for Electronic Applications

Master Bond Supreme 3CCM-85 is a multifunctional system for glob top, encapsulation and bonding applications featuring high thermal conductivity, electrical insulation and toughness.