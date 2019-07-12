Greene Tweed Highlights Innovative Arlon® 3000 XT Polymer for Oil and Gas

Greene Tweed, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance seals, thermoplastics, composites, and engineered components, announces the availability of its innovative ArlonÒ 3000 XT thermoplastic for extreme conditions in oil and gas applications.

Greene Tweed’s advanced engineering thermoplastic, ArlonÒ 3000 XT, delivers improved performance over other available materials: in dynamic mechanical analysis, it demonstrated a glass transition temperature 35 °F higher than PEEK, and provided superior mechanical property retention from 350 °F to 600 °F. In extrusion testing, ArlonÒ 3000 XT outperformed both virgin and filled grades of PEEK and PEKEKK.

Arlon® 3000 XT, Greene Tweed’s patented, non-filled, cross-linked PEEK, can address oil and gas industry concerns regarding voltage creep and tracking distance.

Arlon® 3000 XT provides improved volume resistivity 30 times that of PEK at 400 °F (204 °C) and dielectric strength, measured at 730 V/mil using a 40-mil-thick sample in an ASTM D149 testing. In addition, Arlon® 3000 XT has 1.5 to 6 times higher mechanical properties compared to PEEK in tensile, compressive, flexural, and shear tests at a test range of 392 °F to 500 °F (200 °C to 260 °C), which provides the support typically provided by a metal element.

In addition, ArlonÒ 3000 XT is capable of withstanding all common oilfield chemistries, resulting in components with enhanced reliability and extended life in harsh environments. This groundbreaking thermoplastic allows Greene Tweed’s oil and gas customers to explore High Pressure, High Temperature (HPHT) resource reserves safely, predictably, and with maximum efficiency. It is appropriate for use in back-up rings, v-rings, electrical connectors, and seal assemblies.

Source: https://www.gtweed.com/