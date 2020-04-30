Posted in | Plastics and Polymers | Electronics

Greene Tweed Highlights Innovative Arlon® 3000 XT Polymer for Electronics

Greene Tweed, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance seals, thermoplastics, composites, and engineered components, highlights its innovative Arlon® 3000 XT thermoplastic for electronics applications in this brief, informative video. Arlon® 3000 XT provides excellent thermal stability and chemical resistance, very low moisture absorption, remarkably low wear, and high impact resistance.

Related Stories

Arlon® 3000 XT, the world’s first and only cross-linked, semi-crystalline polyketone solution, delivers superior high-temperature performance over other plastics used in the electronics and electrical markets (above 460C). Due to its salient dielectric properties, this remarkable thermoplastic can provide better electrical insulation and dissipation, faster signal throughput, and superior noise-abating characteristics over existing materials, and is capable of load bearing over the glass transition point (Tg). It also delivers significantly reduced susceptibility to moisture and steam.

Arlon® 3000 XT fulfills the increasing demand for advanced plastic materials in electronics and electrical applications. This patent pending thermoplastic is ideal for use in sensors, connectors, and high-voltage insulators. Greene Tweed combines expertise in high performance materials with advanced engineering design skills to provide custom solutions to market leaders for their most challenging and critical applications.

Greene Tweed Arlon 3000XT from Greene, Tweed on Vimeo.

Source: http://www.gtweed.com

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Greene Tweed. (2020, April 30). Greene Tweed Highlights Innovative Arlon® 3000 XT Polymer for Electronics. AZoM. Retrieved on April 30, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53328.

  • MLA

    Greene Tweed. "Greene Tweed Highlights Innovative Arlon® 3000 XT Polymer for Electronics". AZoM. 30 April 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53328>.

  • Chicago

    Greene Tweed. "Greene Tweed Highlights Innovative Arlon® 3000 XT Polymer for Electronics". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53328. (accessed April 30, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Greene Tweed. 2020. Greene Tweed Highlights Innovative Arlon® 3000 XT Polymer for Electronics. AZoM, viewed 30 April 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53328.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Cryo-EM in the Cloud

In this interview, AZoM talks to Michael Cianfrocco, Ph.D, a Research Assistant Professor at the University of Michigan, about Cryo-EM images being held in the cloud.

Cryo-EM in the Cloud

Houston Electron Microscopy

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dennis Manuel, CEO of Houston Electron Microscopy Inc., about their history and applications in electron microscopy.

Houston Electron Microscopy

The Potential of MicroED

In this interview, AZoM talks to Brent Nannenga, Ph.D., Assistant Professor at Arizona State University, about MicroED and its potential.

The Potential of MicroED
APEX™ Software for EDS

APEX™ Software for EDS

APEX™ is an intuitive and user-friendly 64-bit software program from EDAX for the collection and analysis of Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy (EDS) data.

From EDAX Inc.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »