Seal-Connect® Provides Reliable Electrical & Fiber Optic Connectors

Greene Tweed, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance elastomers, thermoplastics, composites, and engineered components, is pleased to highlight their Seal-Connect ® product line. These engineered connectors ensure reliability in data and electrical connections in a wide variety of applications across multiple industries, while providing a reliable seal.

Seal-Connect® products are available in three types: electrical, fiber-optic, and hybrid electrical and fiber. The products are designed for use in primarily high temperature and/or high-pressure environments typical of the energy, aerospace and defense industries. Greene Tweed’s connectors protect sensitive electronic and sensor assemblies that are critical to customer success.

When uptime matters, customers trust Greene Tweed for high-quality products manufactured from best-in-class materials for reliable and consistent performance in critical applications. Proprietary materials and technologies allow Greene Tweed to provide advantageous solutions comparable or better than traditional glass-to-metal seals typically found in connectors. This creates a seal ideal for high temperature and pressure environments common to the energy, aerospace and defense industries, where hermeticity and signal insulation are critical.

Greene Tweed’s engineers understand application needs across the energy, aerospace and defense markets and how materials behave in a wide range of operating environments to offer the best Seal-Connect® product solution. Greene Tweed’s design experience is backed by application success and extensive laboratory testing.

In addition to the wide variety of Seal-Connect® solutions already available in its portfolio, Greene Tweed’s industry-experienced design and application engineers will collaborate with customers to design connectors to meet specific application requirements and specifications.

Source: https://www.gtweed.com/