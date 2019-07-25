Posted in | Business

XOMETRY Announces Partnership with Alibaba.com as a Co- Marketing Sponsor to Help U.S. Small Businesses Sell Locally and Globally

Xometry, the largest on-demand manufacturing marketplace, today announced it is joining Alibaba.com’s U.S. B2B ecosystem as a Co-Marketing Sponsor. Alibaba.com, one of the world’s largest B2B eCommerce marketplaces and a business unit of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), is launching this initiative to help SMBs access a $23.9 trillion dollar eCommerce industry.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Alibaba.com,” said Bill Cronin, Xometry’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Empowering small and medium-sized business success is one of the reasons Xometry was founded, which is why we are so excited to be part of this initiative. We look forward to driving new business both from the U.S. and global markets to our Partner Network of over 3,000 manufacturers.”

Related Stories

Xometry’s industry-leading Instant Quoting Engine provides engineers and product designers the ability to upload a CAD file, get an instant quote, and order a wide variety of custom manufactured parts. Orders are sourced through Xometry’s Partner Network of manufacturers, many of them small and medium-sized businesses. Xometry’s manufacturing capabilities include CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Sheet Metal Fabrication, and Injection Molding.

Xometry joins the newly announced, expanding Alibaba.com ecosystem of leading service providers and major U.S. businesses as a Co-Marketing Sponsor because of a shared passion for supporting U.S. SMBs. Through its effort with Alibaba, Xometry will provide Alibaba.com’s business buyers with exclusive deals on Xometry’s on-demand manufacturing services.

“We welcome Xometry’s commitment to U.S. small businesses and their collaboration to give them the tools to succeed in today’s global marketplace,” said John Caplan, Head of North America B2B at Alibaba Group. “Together we’ll provide valuable options for SMBs to do business anywhere.”

To learn more about the new Co-Marketing Sponsors and enhanced Alibaba.com platform visit Alibaba.com/BuildUp.

Source: http://www.xometry.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Xometry. (2019, July 25). XOMETRY Announces Partnership with Alibaba.com as a Co- Marketing Sponsor to Help U.S. Small Businesses Sell Locally and Globally. AZoM. Retrieved on July 25, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51771.

  • MLA

    Xometry. "XOMETRY Announces Partnership with Alibaba.com as a Co- Marketing Sponsor to Help U.S. Small Businesses Sell Locally and Globally". AZoM. 25 July 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51771>.

  • Chicago

    Xometry. "XOMETRY Announces Partnership with Alibaba.com as a Co- Marketing Sponsor to Help U.S. Small Businesses Sell Locally and Globally". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51771. (accessed July 25, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Xometry. 2019. XOMETRY Announces Partnership with Alibaba.com as a Co- Marketing Sponsor to Help U.S. Small Businesses Sell Locally and Globally. AZoM, viewed 25 July 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51771.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

In this interview, Dr Jeff Kenvin, Fellow Group Leader, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation and Mr Jamie Clayton, Operations Director, Freeman Technology Ltd talk to AZoM about powder characterisation, and the capabilities of Freeman Technology and Micromeritics in the field.

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

Working Life of Epoxies

In this interview, AZoM talks to Venkat Nandivada, Manager of Technical Support at Master Bond, about epoxies and their working life.

Working Life of Epoxies

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »