XOMETRY Announces Partnership with Alibaba.com as a Co- Marketing Sponsor to Help U.S. Small Businesses Sell Locally and Globally

Xometry, the largest on-demand manufacturing marketplace, today announced it is joining Alibaba.com’s U.S. B2B ecosystem as a Co-Marketing Sponsor. Alibaba.com, one of the world’s largest B2B eCommerce marketplaces and a business unit of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), is launching this initiative to help SMBs access a $23.9 trillion dollar eCommerce industry.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Alibaba.com,” said Bill Cronin, Xometry’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Empowering small and medium-sized business success is one of the reasons Xometry was founded, which is why we are so excited to be part of this initiative. We look forward to driving new business both from the U.S. and global markets to our Partner Network of over 3,000 manufacturers.”

Xometry’s industry-leading Instant Quoting Engine provides engineers and product designers the ability to upload a CAD file, get an instant quote, and order a wide variety of custom manufactured parts. Orders are sourced through Xometry’s Partner Network of manufacturers, many of them small and medium-sized businesses. Xometry’s manufacturing capabilities include CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Sheet Metal Fabrication, and Injection Molding.

Xometry joins the newly announced, expanding Alibaba.com ecosystem of leading service providers and major U.S. businesses as a Co-Marketing Sponsor because of a shared passion for supporting U.S. SMBs. Through its effort with Alibaba, Xometry will provide Alibaba.com’s business buyers with exclusive deals on Xometry’s on-demand manufacturing services.

“We welcome Xometry’s commitment to U.S. small businesses and their collaboration to give them the tools to succeed in today’s global marketplace,” said John Caplan, Head of North America B2B at Alibaba Group. “Together we’ll provide valuable options for SMBs to do business anywhere.”

To learn more about the new Co-Marketing Sponsors and enhanced Alibaba.com platform visit Alibaba.com/BuildUp.

Source: http://www.xometry.com/