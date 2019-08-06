Posted in | Events

Science in Video (SciVid) Competition for 2019 Announced

The Science in Video (SciVid) competition for 2019, open to everyone passionate about Materials Science and Engineering, has been announced by co-sponsors Goodfellow, the A.J. Drexel Nanomaterials Institute of Drexel University and the Materials Research Foundation. Winners will be announced at the 2019 MRS Fall Meeting & Exhibit, but membership in the Materials Research Society (MRS) or attendance at the meeting is not required.

Scientists are encouraged to develop high-impact, two-minute videos that will generate a broader interest in materials science while competing for recognition and prizes. The contest will be judged and finalists selected by a panel of professionals with backgrounds in science, communications and art. Public viewing and voting will take place digitally on the MRS YouTube Channel following selection of the top finalists.

Videos can be submitted through October 30; winners will be announced December 4 at the meeting in Boston.

For complete information including eligibility, contest requirements, production suggestions, and prize details, go to www.mrs.org/sci-vid.

Source: http://www.goodfellow.com/

