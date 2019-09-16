Celebrating 15 Years of Excellence!

MIRTEC Co LTD established its North American Sales and Service Division, MIRTEC Corp. Together with a talented team of Engineering, Sales and Support Professionals, this Division has achieved remarkable success in making MIRTEC a recognized leader throughout North America.

MIRTEC Corp – Oxford, CT USA

“Since its inception, MIRTEC Corp has been a ‘Shining Star’ within our Global Sales Network, recognized year in and year out for their outstanding achievement within the highly competitive North American market,” stated Chanwha Pak, CEO MIRTEC Co, LTD. “MIRTEC Corp is a ‘Great Company’ with a remarkable group of people... and we all know that great people make great companies. On behalf of all of us at HQ, I would like to offer our warmest congratulations to Brian D’Amico and his exceptional team on this outstanding achievement. We are all very proud of you!”

MIRTEC focuses heavily on continual improvement with the purpose of constantly increasing the value of the products and services they provide to their customers. MIRTEC products have been extremely successful in high-volume markets including cell phone and MP3 player manufacturing, as well as low-volume, high-mix markets such as medical, automotive, aerospace and defense.

“I would like to thank our exceptionally talented, dedicated and hardworking employees, who are committed to our accomplishments and the success of our customers. Our ongoing success would be impossible without you,” said Brian D’Amico, President of MIRTEC Corp. “I also wish to thank our valued customers and business partners who continue to believe in our products, services and people, and who have helped us endure and thrive throughout the years. We celebrate this milestone occasion because of you.”

D’Amico attributes the success and longevity of MIRTEC Corp to a steadfast adherence to the beliefs and values expressed within the company’s core business philosophy: “We provide our customers with the highest quality products and services at competitive pricing. We recognize that our customers are the source of our future growth and as such we strive for a strong, reliable and long-term partnership based on trust and respect. We listen to their needs and deliver prompt service. We consistently work to meet and try to exceed their expectations. We aim to bring positive changes to their business. In short, our ultimate objective is the absolute success of our customers.”

“The world we live in and the technology we use continues to change at an unprecedented pace. We look forward to new challenges, new technology and to seeing what the next 15 years will bring!” says D’Amico. To all those who are reading this please accept our sincerest gratitude and THANK YOU from all of us at MIRTEC Corp!

With over 13,000 systems installed throughout the World and boasting 35 industry awards, MIRTEC has earned a solid reputation as the undisputed Global Leader in Inspection Technology.