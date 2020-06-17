OBMFG Selects MIRTEC 3D AOI Above All Others for Inspection Performance and Ease of Programming

MIRTEC is pleased to announce that Out of the Box Manufacturing has purchased an MV-6 OMNI to meet their ongoing commitment to continuous process improvement. The Award-Winning MV-6 OMNI is the perfect 3D Inspection Solution to enable OBMFG to provide their customers with flawless manufacturing quality and consistent on-time deliveries all at a competitive price!

Tristan Campbell - Quality Manager, Out of the Box Manufacturing

“Out of the Box Manufacturing, is committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in providing the highest quality products at a competitive price with consistent on-time delivery. At OBMFG we drive our processes to foster a culture of creativity and continuous improvement. After extensive research on all of the 3D AOI systems available on the market, MIRTEC clearly rose above the competition based on inspection performance and ease of programming. What stands out the most about MIRTEC, however, is their customer service. The MIRTEC team is highly competent and extremely responsive. I can confidently say I have never had better customer service, ever! Without a doubt, the MV-6 OMNI machine has been one of the most important pieces of capital equipment that OBMFG has purchased to date. If you are in the market for a new AOI solution, do yourself a favor and check out what MIRTEC has to offer.” Tristan Campbell, Quality Manager.

“Electronic Manufacturers are becoming ever more selective in purchasing equipment that will add value to their business and provide them with a much-needed edge in this highly competitive industry,” said Brian D’Amico, President of MIRTEC Corp. “A growing number of manufacturers are relying upon MIRTEC’s Technologically Advanced 3D SPI and AOI solutions to help increase profitability by improving production yields and reducing costly rework. We are extremely pleased to have been awarded OBMFG’s 3D AOI business. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship between our two organizations.”

MIRTEC’s Award-Winning MV-6 OMNI 3D AOI Machines are configured with the company’s exclusive OMNI-VISION® 3D Inspection Technology which combines a 15 Mega Pixel CoaXPress Camera System with MIRTEC’s revolutionary Digital Tri-Frequency Moiré 3D Technology to provide precision inspection of SMT devices on finished PCB assemblies. This proprietary system yields precise height measurement used to detect lifted component and lifted lead defects as well as 3D solder fillet inspection post reflow. Fully configured the MV-6 OMNI machines feature four (4) 10 Mega Pixel Side-View Cameras in addition to the 15 Mega Pixel CoaXPress Top-Down Camera and an Eight (8) Phase COLOR Lighting System.

Source: http://www.mirtec.com/