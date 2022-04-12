MIRTEC to Offer Live Remote Demo of the GENESYS-PIN 3D Pin Inspection System at SMTconnect

MIRTEC, “The Global Leader in Inspection Technology,” will premier its line of 3D AOI and SPI Inspection Systems Hall 4A, Stand 128 at SMTconnect, scheduled to take place May 10-12, 2022 in Nuremberg.

Image Credit: MIRTEC Europe Ltd

The company will feature 3D Inspection Systems specifically designed to address the full spectrum of inspection requirements associated with the Electronics Manufacturing Industry. Additionally, MIRTEC will offer a live remote demo with its GENESYS-PIN 3D Pin Inspection System.

MIRTEC will display the MV-6e OMNI 3D AOI Machine configured with exclusive OMNI-VISION® 3D Inspection Technology that combines 15 Mega Pixel CoaXPress Camera Technology with MIRTEC’s revolutionary Digital Tri-Frequency Moiré 3D system in a cost-effective platform. MIRTEC’s 15 Mega Pixel CoaXPress Vision System is a proprietary camera system designed and manufactured by MIRTEC for use with our complete product range of 3D inspection systems. MIRTEC’s Twelve (12) projection Digital Tri-Frequency Moiré Technology provides true 3D inspection to yield precise height measurement data used to detect lifted component and lifted lead defects as well as solder volume post reflow. Fully configured the MIRTEC MV-6 OMNI machines feature four (4) 10 Mega Pixel Side-View Cameras in addition to the 15 Mega Pixel Top-Down Camera as well as Multi-Function AOI/SPI Inspection Capability. There is little doubt that this new technology has set the standard by which all other inspection equipment is measured.

AI Powered Smart Factory Automation Solution

MIRTEC also will discuss its comprehensive AI based Smart Factory Automation solution ‘INTELLI-PRO’. This Technologically Advanced Software and Algorithm Package is specifically designed for the purpose of improving the performance and convenience of MIRTEC’s complete line of AOI machines. INTELLI-PRO consists of a proprietary Deep Learning based Automatic Part Search and Teaching function, and AI based: Automatic Parameter Optimization, Character Recognition (OCR), Foreign Object Detection (FOD), Placement Inspection Algorithms and an Automatic Defect Type Classification function.

The Award-Winning MS-11e 3D SPI Machine is configured with an exclusive 15 Mega Pixel CoaXPress Camera System, providing enhanced image quality, superior accuracy, and incredibly fast inspection rates. The machine uses Dual Projection Shadow Free Moiré Phase Shift Imaging, excessive Technology to inspect solder paste depositions on PCBs post screen print for insufficient solder, shape deformity, shift of deposition and bridging.

MIRTEC’s all-new GENESYS-PIN 3D Pin Inspection System is specifically developed for the Automotive Electronics Market. This extraordinary system is configured with a 12 Megapixel CoaXPress High-speed Camera System, a 15 um Precision Telecentric Lens, an advanced nine (9) Phase RGB Color Lighting System, a Programmable Multi-Focus Z-Axis System, and four (4) Programmable Multi-Pattern Digital Projectors which are an integral part of MIRTEC’s proprietary Hybrid 3D Measurement Technology. With this revolutionary optical system, the GENESYS-PIN machine can measure up to 50 mm tall connector pins with extreme accuracy. The GENESYS-PIN machine detects defects such as missing pins, pin offset as well as measurement of distance between pins and inner/outer dimensions of forked pins. The machine operates in two different modes: Precision Inspection Mode and High-Speed Inspection Mode. From zero to 12 mm there is no difference between modes. If desired, Precision Inspection Mode may be selected to inspect pins in excess of 12 mm tall. In this mode, the Programmable Multi-Focus Z-Axis is used to raise the head so that the system can precisely measure pins up to 50 mm. On the other hand, in High-Speed Mode, the Z-Axis never moves, and the maximum height measurement is limited to 40 mm. High-Speed Inspection Mode is approximately 53% faster when compared to Precision Inspection Mode, however there is a decrease in accuracy for inspection of taller pins.

Image Credit: MIRTEC Europe Ltd

MIRTEC is Leading the Way to Industry 4.0

MIRTEC’s Total Remote Management System (TRMS) is a fully integrated Industry 4.0 Solution which combines remote management with real-time data monitoring and analysis for each system within the SMT production line. MIRTEC’s TRMS provides real-time remote monitoring of status information and statistical data such as equipment operation status, production yield, PC resources, temperature, humidity, etc. The combination of MIRTEC’s 3D Inspection Systems and TRMS provide a vast improvement in production process management. The TRMS Module is a key part of MIRTEC’s Intelligent Factory Automation System, INTELLISYS®. This powerful software suite was designed and developed by MIRTEC to provide manufacturers with a clear view into the manufacturing process, thereby helping them achieve higher operating efficiencies and improved quality.

Image Credit: MIRTEC Europe Ltd

Source: http://www.mirtec.com/