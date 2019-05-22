ExxonMobil Presents Polymer Innovation & Application Developments at CHINAPLAS 2019

ExxonMobil is demonstrating polymer and processing advancements through collaborations with leading machine manufacturers and a series of Seminars and TechTalks at CHINAPLAS. Machine runs demonstrate how Exceed™ XP, Exceed™, Enable™ performance PE polymers, Achieve™ Advanced PP, ExxonMobil™ PP resins and Vistamaxx™ performance polymers, can help customers create differentiated packaging, automotive and consumer product solutions.

Highlighting Plans for Global Growth and Product Innovation

“ExxonMobil expects to grow chemicals manufacturing capacity in Asia Pacific and North America by about 40 percent. We continue to innovate through our technology advancements as well as working with leading machine manufacturers to demonstrate the value of collaboration to create differentiated solutions,” said David Hergenrether, ExxonMobil Chemical vice president, polyethylene. “Visitors can discuss their challenges and product innovation ideas with us and our valued partners to discover the benefits of working together.”

The machine run collaboration details are as follows:

Blown film

Stand-up pouch packaging using Exceed XP, Exceed and Enable performance PE polymers at Sun Centre machinery Co., Ltd. (Booth 8.1C25)

Lamination packaging using Exceed XP, Exceed and Enable performance PE polymers at Huashan Plastics Machinery Co., Ltd. (Booth 8.1F31)

Collation shrink, barrier film, lamination and courier packaging using Exceed XP, Exceed and Enable performance PE polymers at Jinming Machinery (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. (Open House-offsite May 24 PM)

Cast film

Cast stretch packaging using Exceed performance PE polymer at Xinle Huabao Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd. (Booth 2.1J21)

Cast PE packaging using Exceed XP, Exceed and Enable performance PE polymers at Simcheng Plastics Machinery Co., Ltd. (Open House-offsite May 22 PM)

Injection Molding

Automotive lamp housing, caps and closures using ExxonMobil PP resin and Vistamaxx performance polymers at Engel Machinery (Changzhou) Co., Ltd. (Booth 4.1J41)

Penholder, caps and closures using Vistamaxx performance polymers and Achieve Advanced PP at Milacron Plastics Machinery (Jiangyin) Co. Ltd. (Booth 4.1L41)

Storage box using Achieve Advanced PP at Welltec Machinery Ltd. (Booth 3.1J41)

Design pod flyer using Vistamaxx performance polymers at RJG Trading Chengdu Co. Ltd. (Booth 4.1R01)

Seminar and TechTalk details are as follows:

Enhancing plastics performance with Oppera™ modifiers-May 21, 10:00-12:00 – Room 4, Level C, Zone B

Innovative and sustainable flexible packaging solutions-May 21, 14:00-16:00 – Room 4, Level C, Zone B

Discovering the power of elastomers together-May 21, 14:00-16:00 – Room 5, Level C, Zone B

Innovative light weighting solutions for the auto industry-May 21, 14:16-14:36 – Booth 11.3R21, Zone B

Unlock new opportunities with extreme performance flexible packaging solutions-May 22, 10:00-12:00 – Room 4, Level C, Zone B

High performance PE providing a one-stop solution for palletized packaging-May 22, 14:00-16:00 – Room 4, Level C, Zone B

Solutions for liquid packaging that help protect and preserve-May 23, 12:40-13:00 – Speakers' Corner, Zone A

Source: https://www.exxonmobilchemical.com/en/