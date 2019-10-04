Xometry and ProvenCut Announce Strategic Partnership

Xometry Supplies, the materials and tooling eCommerce arm of the US’s largest on-demand marketplace for custom parts, has announced a strategic partnership with ProvenCut, an online platform that provides proven cutting recipes to machinists. Xometry Supplies’s materials and tools will be recommended for use in ProvenCut’s recipes and available for purchase. Xometry will also promote ProvenCut’s offerings on the Xometry Supplies site.

ProvenCut is an online platform that redefines Speeds & Feeds by using real-world, unbiased testing to deliver proven CNC machining recipes. ProvenCut users can search for recipes by CNC machine, cutting tool, raw material, CAM strategy, and more. ProvenCut recipes help machinists by maximizing process reliability and demonstrating the performance of the machine tool and cutting tool. Provencut’s partnership with Xometry Supplies allows customers to make informed purchase decisions based on ProvenCut’s extensive information, including video of each recipe and tool.

“We are thrilled to partner with ProvenCut,” said Jaa Aguilar, General Manager of Xometry Supplies. “Our customers want to make informed purchasing decisions. By partnering with ProvenCut, our customers will be able to view and purchase quality cutting tools and raw materials that will help them leverage ProvenCut recipes.”

Xometry Supplies, which launched in Jan. 2019, now offers over 115,000 SKUs of a variety of brand name tools and industry-grade Aluminum 6061 for purchase online.

“ProvenCut is looking forward to partnering with Xometry Supplies,” said John Saunders, ProvenCut’s founder and host of the popular YouTube channel NYC CNC. “This partnership provides a seamless way to order materials and tools from a reliable source. We want to be the go-to resource for CNC machining feeds and speeds, and linking ProvenCut recipes to a reliable cutting tool and material vendor is a key step for growth.”

