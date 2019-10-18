Techcon to Demo Smart Dispensing Robots at The ASSEMBLY Show

Techcon, a leader in precision fluid dispensing technologies, has announced plans to exhibit in Booth #545 at The ASSEMBLY Show, scheduled to take place Oct. 22-24, 2019, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The company will showcase its TSR2000 Smart Dispensing Robots, the TS8100 Series Progressive Cavity Pump, and preview the new TS9800 Jet Valve Dispensing System.

From a general assembly manufacturer looking to automate an existing dispensing application, to an engineer designing a production process from the very beginning, Techcon Systems dispensing robots offer unsurpassed value in automated precision fluid dispensing.

TSR2000 Series Smart Dispensing Robots are designed specifically for precise fluid dispensing applications and are compatible with all valve types and controllers. The user-friendly, smart PC based software make the robots easy to program and simple to operate.

The TS8100 Series Positive Displacement Pump is designed to dispense a wide range of fluids, from low viscosity coatings to high viscosity greases. Typical applications include under filling PCBA components, encapsulation and potting applications, applying lubrication on automotive parts, and dispensing pastes and flux.

The new TS9800 Series Jet Valve Dispensing System includes the TS9800 Piezo-actuated Jet Valve and TS980 Smart Controller. The jet valve provides ultra-fast dispensing speeds and the capability to dispense dots and lines as small as 0.5 nL at up to 1500 Hz continuous and 2000 Hz max bursts for higher throughput on a wide range of fluid types and viscosities.

Company representatives also will show Techcon’s line of consumables, which includes dispensing tips, syringes, cartridges and nozzles.

Source: www.techcon.com