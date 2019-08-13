Techcon Demonstrates Smart Dispensing Robots at NEPCON Asia

Techcon, a leader in precision fluid dispensing technologies, today announced plans to exhibit at NEPCON Asia, scheduled to take place Aug 28-30, 2019 at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. The company will showcase its TS8100 Series Progressive Cavity Pump, TS5000DMP-DCX Auger Valve, Smart Valve Controller Series and TSR2000 Smart Dispensing Robots in Booth 1E25. Additionally, attendees will be the first to preview the new Techcon Jet Valve and Controller, scheduled to launch later this year.

From a general assembly manufacturer looking to automate an existing dispensing application, to an engineer designing a production process from the very beginning, Techcon Systems dispensing robots offer unsurpassed value in automated precision fluid dispensing.

The TS8100 Series Positive Displacement Pump is designed to dispense a wide range of fluids, from low viscosity coatings to high viscosity greases. Typical applications include under filling PCBA components, encapsulation and potting applications, applying lubrication on automotive parts, and dispensing pastes and flux.

The TS5000DMP-DCX is a disposable material path auger valve equipped

with a quick access hinged door, for rapid feed-path replacement. Techcon’s patented Disposable Material Path (DMP) valve contains a disposable feed screw for easy maintenance and reliable dispensing. With the feed screw made of Delrin®, the valve is designed for use with two-compound and UV fluids.

The Smart Valve Controller series includes the TS550R, TS560R, TS570R and TS780R capable of controlling all Techcon valves and pumps. Equipped with a universal power supply, it is a fully ‘plug and play' system and can be used immediately, anywhere in the world.

TSR2000 Series Smart Dispensing Robots are designed specifically for precise fluid dispensing applications and are compatible with all valve types and controllers. The user-friendly, smart PC based software make the robots easy to program and simple to operate.

